Following a dreadful start to the Premier League season that saw them lose three games on the bounce, Everton are starting to look like a team that might be able to avoid a third successive relegation battle this year.

The Toffees picked up a hard-fought point away to Sheffield United before comfortably beating Brentford and Aston Villa within a week.

Losses to Luton Town and Arsenal have helped to keep expectations in check, but a thumping home win over Bournemouth has helped to rejuvenate a team and fanbase that look miles better than last season.

However, if Sean Dyche wants to keep his team on track, he'll need to manage injuries as best he can. With that in mind, Football FanCast is here to keep you updated with the latest injury news coming out of Goodison Park.

What is the latest Everton injury news?

Everton are currently without four players due to injury, with three of those likely to be out for quite some time.

The good news is that midfielder Idrissa Gueye will likely be back in time for the game against Liverpool on Saturday after injuring his heel two weeks ago.

However, Andre Gomes, Dele Alli and Seamus Coleman are set to spend more time on the sidelines with little indication of when they might return.

Player Name Injury Date Injured Expected Return Date Idrissa Gueye Heel Injury 7th October 21st October Andre Gomes Calf Injury August Unknown Seamus Coleman Knee Injury 1st May Indefinitely Dele Alli Groin Injury March Unknown

Idrissa Gueye

Idrissa Gueye was pulled out of the pre-match preparations for Everton's 3-0 win over Bournemouth on 7th October and did not feature in the game with what the club described as a heel injury.

Speaking after the game, Dyche said: "We made a decision and the margins are fine at the end of the day. With Amadou, Gana, Jimmy and Doucs in there, four very good players."

While there was some understandable concern among fans that the midfielder might miss the upcoming Merseyside derby, it has now been reported by the Liverpool Echo that the Senegalese star will likely be fit and available to play the game this weekend.

This seems credible, as the player is not listed as injured on the team's website.

Andre Gomes

Andre Gomes is set to miss the game against Liverpool at the weekend, and it looks like he'll be spending quite some time on the sidelines as there has been no prediction for when he might return.

The Everton website has noted the Portuguese midfielder as suffering from a calf injury, but very little else has been said by either them or Dyche.

The former Burnley boss did speak on Gomes' status at the end of September, saying: "He is back on the grass with us. He is short on game time, Andre. He has been training well with us. He has had some minor injuries but they came back-to-back, which sort of meant he was injured for around 10 days, then back for a week, then injured again.

"It has been very frustrating for him and he really needs game time now because he is coming to the end of that training period to try and make sure his body is good and strong. But he is certainly a player I have really enjoyed watching in training. He has played a couple of games in between these injuries, and we hope to get him fit soon."

Those comments made a return to the squad seem imminent, but since then, he hasn't featured at all, and the club still have his return date listed as unknown.

It's not all doom and gloom, though, as injury expert Dr Rajpal Brar gave his opinion on the situation before the international break, saying: "He's been dealing with calf problems all season, and these can be extremely sensitive, notorious and prone to re-injury.

"These are quite touch and go so it's anyone's guess when he may be back and it could be in the coming days. He's expected to be assessed during the international break so it's best to wait for the club to confirm the news."

Seamus Coleman

Seamus Coleman has been out of action for over five months after he damaged his knee ligaments in Everton's 2-2 draw away to Leicester City earlier this year.

There is still no return date for the Irishman, but he has been in good spirits, speaking to The 42 in August: "I'm good. I am better than I thought I would be coming off the pitch that night [against Leicester City]. I didn't think the best that night.

"It was a significant injury but I am recovering well, hitting all the targets so far, being back on the grass over the last few weeks, not with the team but with the physios, back with the ball, and that."

That said, it will likely be some time until the veteran full-back is back on the pitch. Dyche seemed to echo this belief when he spoke on his player ahead of the Merseyside derby, saying: "Seamus is on the grass for the first time with us, but he's had one day, but he needs time after a long period out."

Dele Alli

Dele Alli is yet to play for Sean Dyche, as he was on loan with Besiktas when the former Burnley boss was appointed manager. During this loan, the former England international seriously injured his groin.

He returned to the Toffees in April of this year to undergo surgery and is still recovering.

He was relatively optimistic about the situation on his Instagram account, saying: "Surgery done, all successful and okay. Thank you to every one of you who has sent me messages of support.

"Unfortunately, this means my season has come to an end. I want to take the time to say a big thank you to you Besiktas supporters for all the love that you have showed me whilst being at the club."

While Alli has been training with the team, it will likely take some time before he is back on the pitch, especially if Dyche's comments about him being "miles away" were accurate back in August.