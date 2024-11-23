Everton are seen as the Premier League frontrunners to sign a "humble" ex-Liverpool player in January, in what could be a controversial signing.

It has been another underwhelming season at Goodison Park to date, with the Merseysiders sitting 16th in the table and playing some fairly forgettable football under Sean Dyche.

For now, the current Everton manager just about looks safe in his role, but a recent report has claimed that Dan Friedkin is eyeing a manager who plays a different style of football in the long-term future, suggesting that time isn't on the current boss' side.

New signings are needed for the Blues, in terms of adding squad depth and quality for Dyche, and young Ajax striker Brian Brobbey has been linked with a move to Goodison. The 22-year-old has three assists in as many Europa League appearances this season, as well as scoring once in the competition.

Meanwhile, Roma midfielder Bryan Cristante is also reportedly seen as a target for Everton, with the 29-year-old starting 10 Serie A games in 2024/25 to date and possessing a huge amount of experience in the middle of the park.

According to Tuttosport [via Sport Witness], Everton are well-positioned to complete the signing of Arther Melo from Juventus in the January transfer window.

The Blues are described in the report as the "most concrete possibility" among Premier League clubs currently, with his agents working hard on securing a move away from his current club. Marseille are also mentioned as suitors, with manager Roberto De Zerbi an admirer of the 28-year-old.

The signing of Arthur would immediately catch the eye at Everton because he spent a spell at rivals Liverpool recently, being drafted in to help deal with their injury problems during the 2022/23 season.

The Brazilian ended up making just one solitary appearance for them, however, and not playing once in the league, Despite this, he still received praise from former Reds youngster Charlie Hayes-Green, who said of him:

"He was really good, a proper professional. Before the game, it was a fantastic opportunity for me to be around players who have played in such big games. He's obviously played for Juventus, Barcelona and huge teams with huge players, being around him and how he did things was so professional. He came down, was humble, spoke to all of us and helped us in the changing room and throughout the game so it was a good experience."

This all points towards Arthur being an astute signing by Everton, and while some could be concerned about the manner in which his career has halted a little in recent years, he has proven pedigree.

The Juventus man has won 22 caps for Brazil, which is no mean feat, as well as playing for Barcelona in the past, and at 28, he is still far from an old player. The idea of regular time could appeal to him, so it may well be a match made in heaven.