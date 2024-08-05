Everton are in pole position to complete the loan signing of an "outrageous" player during the summer transfer window, according to a fresh report.

Everton transfer news

Sean Dyche continues to eye up new signings ahead of the upcoming Premier League season, with a number of important faces already brought in since the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

Jake O'Brien is Everton's most expensive addition of the summer to date, coming in from Lyon as a highly-rated young centre-back, and he could forge an exciting long-term defensive partnership with Jarrad Branthwaite once James Tarkowksi's best days are behind him. Iliman Ndiaye has also arrived from Marseille, in what is an exciting move, while Jesper Lindstrom has arrived on loan from Napoli for the season, amid other arrivals, too.

That's not to say that the Blues' summer transfer business is done there, however, and AC Milan winger Samuel Chukwueze has been linked with a move to Goodison Park, being considered an exciting attacking option who can provide service for Dominic Calvert-Lewin, assuming he stays put beyond the current window.

Everton are also thought to be battling to sign Colombia and Palmeiras midfielder Richard Rios, seeing him as an alternative to Kalvin Phillips, who looks set to once again leave Manchester City on loan this summer.

Everton lead race to sign "outrageous" player

According to Football Insider, Everton are leading the race to sign Phillips on loan from City ahead of the 2024/25 season, with the 28-year-old not having a future at the Etihad.

The Toffees are ahead of Aston Villa in the queue and are pushing hard to sign him "to replace Amadou Onana after his £50million move to Villa Park".

This is a very encouraging update from an Everton perspective, even though there may be some trepidation about Phillips, given the manner in which his career has dipped in recent years.

Granted, he has never convinced in a City shirt, with Pep Guardiola seemingly not rating him highly enough, but he has shown what he is capable of in the past, especially for England and Leeds United, being called "superb" by Xavi. At 28, the midfielder is still far from an ageing player, and if Dyche could manage to get the best out of him, the Blues could suddenly have a magnificent signing on their hands.

Former Everton hero John Stones certainly rates his £150,000-a-week club and international colleague highly, saying he has an "outrageous" range of passing, which is something not many would associate as his greatest asset.

The fact that Phillips would be coming in on a free transfer takes away a lot of risk for the Merseysiders, allowing him to move on next summer if he fails to shine, but should he excel during his stint at Goodison Park, they could then look to snap him up on a permanent basis, getting several strong years out of him.