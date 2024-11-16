Everton have improved of late in the Premier League, yet they still find themselves in 16th position in the table, just three points clear of the drop zone.

Sean Dyche has plenty to think about during the international break, such as where his goals will come from when the domestic calendar resumes.

The Toffees have scored just ten goals in their opening 11 matches, the third-lowest total in the top flight. Could this see the manager turn to the January transfer window in a bid to add some attacking proficiency to his squad?

Everton lining up bid for Brazilian talent

According to Caught Offside, Everton are reportedly ready to 'test the water' with a bid for winger Luiz Henrique this January, as scouts have been sent to watch him in action for Botafogo against Cuiaba-MT and Vasco da Gama recently.

Crystal Palace and Fulham are also keen on bringing the winger to England, with Henrique having a transfer value of €30m (£25m) placed on his head by his club.

It would be an interesting signing, to say the least, and signal a statement of intent by Dyche that he wants to keep his team in the top flight.

Furthermore, Henrique could have a similar sort of impact to that of a former Everton player who also hailed from Brazil – Richarlison.

Luiz Henrique could be Richarlison 2.0

During his time at Everton, Richarlison scored 53 goals and grabbed 13 assists in 152 games, which works out as a goal contribution every 2.3 matches, a solid return.

After just four seasons at Goodison Park, Tottenham Hotspur signed the forward for a fee of around £60m, which gave the Toffees a sizeable profit on the player.

Since then, they have yet to properly replace the 27-year-old. Could Henrique become their next Brazilian talisman?

Richarlison's Everton statistics Season Games Goals Assists 2021/22 33 11 5 2020/21 40 13 3 2019/20 41 15 4 2018/19 38 14 1 Via Transfermarkt

Journalist Graham Hunter lavished praise on him during his spell with Real Betis, claiming the 23-year-old was a “thrilling right winger” ahead of a clash against Barcelona.

Four goals and ten assists for the Spanish club didn’t exactly set the world alight, but his form for Botafogo has been wonderful of late.

In 2024, the winger has scored 11 goals across all competitions, with three coming in the Copa Libertadores, a tournament in which the club have reached the final for the first time in their history.

The youngster has also created one big chance, averaged one key pass and succeeded with 1.5 dribbles in South America’s premier club competition this season.

Perhaps not the most clinical, but his attributes out wide could allow him to flourish in the Premier League. With safety the priority this term, Henrique could give the rest of the team a much-needed boost, that’s for sure.

Richarlison’s impact at the club was impressive, but the Botafogo winger could eclipse that if he settles fairly quickly in England.

It would be an impressive signing to make by Dyche, he now has to fight off other suitors to secure his signature.