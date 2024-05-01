Everton can already look ahead to the 2024/25 campaign after they secured their place in the Premier League with a 1-0 win over Brentford last weekend.

The Toffees secured all three points thanks to a goal from Idrissa Gueye and are now 11 points clear of the bottom three in the division, with just three matches left to play.

Sean Dyche has led the team to survival, despite two points deductions during the season, with four wins in the club's last five games in the top-flight.

The former Burnley boss and his recruitment team can now look ahead to the upcoming summer transfer window to decide what they want to do to improve the playing squad ahead of next term.

In fact, the Blues have already been linked with an interest in a Championship star who could arrive at Goodison Park to bolster Dyche's options at the back.

Everton's interest in Championship colossus

According to TEAMtalk, Everton are one of a number of Premier League teams showing an interest in Hull City colossus Jacob Greaves ahead of the summer window.

The report claims that the Toffees are lining him up as a possible replacement for Jarrad Branthwaite, as Dyche identifies players who could come in to be the England international's heir - should he depart.

Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham Hotspur are also said to hold an interest in the left-footed centre-back, although the extent of their interest in him remains unclear at this moment in time.

West Ham United, however, appear to be at the front of the queue as the report states that they are planning a move to sign the English defender this summer.

The Hammers want to get in ahead of their rivals by firming up their interest in Greaves, as they prioritise homegrown talent in their search for a new centre-back.

TEAMtalk adds that Hull are aware of the speculation over their star performer's signature and know that they could be in for a battle to keep hold of him if they do not earn promotion, as they sit outside of the play-offs in the Championship with one match left to play.

Meanwhile, Football Insider claims that a bid of around £15m from West Ham, or any of the other interested sides, should be enough to tempt the Tigers into doing business in the summer.

Dyche could now land the dream heir to Branthwaite, who has been linked with a move to Manchester United for a fee of up to £70m, at the heart of the defence by securing a deal to sign Greaves ahead of the Hammers.

Jarrad Branthwaite's form for Everton

The 21-year-old defender has had a good enough season to attract interest from the Red Devils and a price tag of £70m, which speaks to the level of his displays throughout the campaign.

Branthwaite spent last season on loan with Dutch giants PSV in the Eredivisie and seemingly did enough to convince Dyche that he was ready to play regular first-team football for Everton in the Premier League.

After sitting on the bench as an unused substitute behind Michael Keane for the first two games in the top-flight, the left-footed star was then brought into the starting XI against Wolves in a 1-0 defeat at Goodison Park and he has not looked back since.

The towering colossus has started 32 of the subsequent 33 Premier League matches for the Toffees, which shows that the manager has had faith in him to be a reliable performer on a consistent basis in spite of his young age.

23/24 Premier League Jarrad Branthwaite Appearances 32 Goals 3 Tackles + interceptions per game 3.4 Ground duel success rate 68% Aerial duel success rate 67% Ball recoveries per game 5.5 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Branthwaite has been a dominant presence at the heart of the Everton defence in the league, winning the majority of his battles in the air and on the deck.

This shows that opposition forwards have struggled to get the better of him in physical contests, which has allowed him to be a rock alongside James Tarkowski.

If Manchester United do swoop in to take the England international away from Goodison Park for £70m this summer, Dyche could seal a blinder by landing Greaves for the reported £15m price tag as a dream heir to the 21-year-old titan.

Why Everton should sign Jacob Greaves

The Hull star, like Branthwaite, is a young left-footed centre-back who could complement the right-footed Tarkowski, which is why he would be an ideal signing from a profile perspective.

At the age of 23, Greaves is also at an age when Everton can bring him in to be a long-term signing for the club, as he has the time left ahead of him to develop and improve further over the years to come.

His form in the Championship this season also suggests that the potential is there for him to be a fantastic replacement for the Blues star from a performance point of view.

23/24 season Jacob Greaves (Championship) Jarrad Branthwaite (Premier League) Appearances 42 32 Sofascore rating 7.30 7.05 Tackles per game 1.8 1.9 Ground duel success rate 63% 68% Aerial duel success rate 73% 67% Clearances per game 4.4 4.4 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, both players are dominant defenders who also make clearances and tackles at a similar rate, albeit Greaves has been playing at a lower level this term.

The 6 foot 4 Tigers star, who was hailed as "outstanding" by manager Liam Rosenior, also ranks within the top 27% of Championship centre-backs for progressive passes per 90 (3.74), and the top 28% for progressive carries per 90 (0.86).

Meanwhile, Branthwaite ranks within the bottom 18% of Premier League centre-backs for progressive passes per 90 (2.12), and the bottom 7% for progressive carries per 90 (0.06).

This suggests that the potential is also there for Greaves to offer more in possession than his compatriot, as he has showcased his willingness and ability to break lines and play progressive passes to build attacks for his team.

Therefore, the £15m-rated titan could be a dream replacement for Branthwaite, if he moves on from Everton, due to his qualities on and off the ball in the left-sided centre-back role.