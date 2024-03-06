With departures expected this summer, it appears that Everton are already making preparations for when their star players leave Goodison.

Branthwaite linked with Goodison exit

With Everton's FFP problems well documented, it is clear that balancing the books this summer will mean the departures of some of the Premier League side's top talents. The most likely candidate to be sold during the window will be young defender Jarrad Branthwaite.

The 21-year-old has reportedly got a price tag of £75million with Spurs and Real Madrid interested as well as suggestions that city rivals Liverpool could make an offer. Whilst no club has emerged as a front runner so far, it is clear that Branthwaite's future lies beyond Goodison.

In anticipation of Branthwaite's departure, the Toffee's have already started drawing up a list of targets with Hull City's Jacob Greaves and Sunderland's Dan Ballard both on the club's radar.

With the Championship looking like Everton's market of choice for a new centre back, fresh reports now suggest that they could be one of many Premier League teams eyeing up one of the league's most promising talents.

Middlesbrough man on Toffees' radar

As first reported by HITC, Everton are one of many Premier League clubs interested in Rav van den Berg. The Middlesbrough man only arrived at the Riverside this summer, but his appearances in the Championship have now caught the attention of topflight sides.

A centre back by trade, the teenager's best asset is his versatility. Able to also play as either a left or right back, van den Berg is the kind of player every manager wants in their side. With the Premier League fixture schedule appearing to get more congested each season, a player who can play in a variety of areas is a godsend for any coach.

Striking up a partnership with Dael Fry, the pair have shone in a Middlesbrough side that have struggled for consistency this season. Despite hitting a patch of poor form, van den Berg has still excelled, earning plaudits for his comfort with the ball at his feet.

Recently handed the captain's armband by manager Michael Carrick, it is clear that Boro are not eager to let the 19-year-old leave anytime soon. Speaking on van den Beg's progression, the ex-United legend said that he's "been hugely impressed," by the youngster.

"He's a terrific individual, really grounded and humble, terrific character and great attitude. He has a real calming influence but quite sure of himself in a really good way".

Boasting a boot deal with Adidas, van den Berg is clearly a star in the making, having already represented his country at Under 21's level. If the youngster is to make the move to Everton this summer, it could cause a few interesting moments with his brother Sepp van den Berg too, who is currently on the books at Liverpool.

Overall, if Everton are to win the race for van den Berg they will be acquiring a high potential player who is not far off Premier League quality, even if there could be a few awkward derby days somewhere down the line.