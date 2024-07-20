After the collapse of Friedkin Group's proposed takeover, Everton are now reportedly looking to cash in on one particular star who has already been linked with a move away from Goodison Park this summer.

Everton transfer news

It looked as though Everton were finally set to put their 777 nightmare behind them and land the takeover they have been desperate for, but things have once again come to a crashing halt. According to Paul Joyce, Friedkin Group said that the reported £200m that Everton owe to 777 was one of the stumbling blocks that led to the takeover's collapse due to legal issues and the amount of risks involved.

Blue Heaven Holdings and The Friedkin Group released a joint statement, which read: "Following a period of exclusivity, discussions between Blue Heaven Holdings and The Friedkin Group over a potential sale of a majority stake in Everton have ended and The Friedkin Group will not be progressing with a purchase of the Club.

"Both Blue Heaven Holdings and The Friedkin Group entered discussions in good faith to explore whether a sale could be agreed. Those discussions have concluded. The parties agree it is in both their interests for Everton to explore alternative options.

"The Friedkin Group will remain a lender to the Club and is proud to have played a key role in enabling the new stadium to be built, which will help ensure a bright future for both Everton and the City of Liverpool. Blue Heaven Holdings maintains a positive relationship with The Friedkin Group and would like to thank them for the time and effort they have put into this process."

The failed takeover is set to lead to consequences on the pitch, too. According to Paul Joyce of The Times (via Goodison News), Everton now want to cash in on Dominic Calvert-Lewin amid reported interest from West Ham and Newcastle United this summer. Previous reports indicated that the academy graduate is valued at £40m, but it remains to be seen whether the Toffees' new-found urgency reduces that price tag.

Everton would be wise to sell "excellent" Calvert-Lewin

Given that he's only got one year left on a deal that reportedly sees him earn £100k a week, Everton would be smart to do a deal for Calvert-Lewin this summer, especially if they get their £40m asking price. The forward showed glimpses of his best last season, earning the praise of Sean Dyche as a result, but after welcoming Iliman Ndiaye, the Toffees arguably no longer need to run the risk of trusting Calvert-Lewin to stay fit.

After Calvert-Lewin scored in a stunning 2-0 victory over Liverpool in the Merseyside derby last season, Dyche said (via BBC Sport): "I thought he was excellent. His physical performance was outstanding."

Raising funds must take priority at Goodison Park these days, which means that for the right offer, the Toffees should be prepared to show the 27-year-old the door. If that does prove to be the case, Dyche will simply hope to have enough firepower to avoid relegation once more.