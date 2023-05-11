Everton will need to dip into the transfer market this summer if they retain their Premier League status and now a new update has emerged from a reliable source on a potential target.

What's the latest on Everton's interest in Michail Antonio?

According to talkSPORT's transfer expert Alex Crook, Everton are interested in signing West Ham United striker Michail Antonio this summer.

As per the report, it is claimed that Sean Dyche is in the market for a target man after a struggle for goals at Goodison Park and has Antonio in his sights once again after an offer was rebuffed in January for the centre-forward.

Would Michail Antonio be a good signing for Everton?

There is no doubt that Everton are desperate for a goal-scorer who can provide consistency in the final third following the departure of Richarlison last summer.

Indeed, the Toffees have Dominic Calvert-Lewin back in action at Goodison Park but his injury struggles over the last 18 months have left the club in a precarious position in the Premier League with consecutive relegation scraps leaving their top-flight status hanging in the balance.

As a result, there will be no room for error in the upcoming transfer window if Everton earn the chance to compete again next season, and Antonio could be the Romelu Lukaku-esque signing to get the Toffees firing again, with the positional peers sharing many similarities.

Everton have always thrived when they have had a powerful and dominant force in their striker role, whilst more lightweight options like Neal Maupay and Cenk Tosun have failed to make the impact needed, scoring 12 goals between them, of which only one belongs to the former.

A bullish physical specimen, you only need to look at the West Ham striker's physique to notice the comparison, but when it comes to their overall play, there are further similarities.

Indeed, when comparing Antonio and Lukaku in their last full Premier League season (2021/22) they came close in several attributes including shots on target rate (32.9% v 33.3%), successful take-ons (53.8% 52%) and shot-creating actions per 90 (2.94 v 2.83), as per FBref, proving they can use their destructive power to fight their way through defences.

The similarities haven't gone unnoticed between the two top-flight goal machines, with Brentford boss Thomas Frank comparing Antonio to the former Everton talisman last season:

"He's a handful, very, very difficult. He's a little bit like Lukaku in terms of the power and the speed but also a very good finisher."

The £85k-per-week titan - dubbed "strong" by Pep Guardiola - has scored 13 goals and registered five assists over the current campaign in all competitions, with a goal contribution every 139 minutes.

That is an output that would be valuable to Dyche next season if he can deliver similar numbers alongside Calvert-Lewin.

With that being said, Antonio is the perfect profile of striker to succeed at Everton if the club can secure his signature in the summer and would certainly add fantastic depth to the role with his Premier League experience.