Everton have emerged as a serious contender to sign Brondby goalkeeper Mads Hermansen this summer, according to reports.

What's the latest on Hermansen's future?

Sean Dyche will have been extremely pleased to have secured the long-term services of Jordan Pickford, who signed a new deal in February that keeps him at the club until 2027, and it’s obvious that he will always be No 1 going forward, but the manager is lacking strong options on the bench in the Premier League.

The Toffees’ second-choice shot-stopper, Asmir Begovic, isn’t getting any younger at 35, and neither is their third-choice in 39-year-old Andy Lonergan. With the pair both out of contract at the end of the season, the need for more youthful reinforcements is clear.

The Denmark U21 international has a deal in the Superliga that runs until 2025, but Hermansen has already publicly confirmed that he’ll be leaving and looking for his next destination during the upcoming window. Having made 22 appearances this season, he has caught the attentions of the hierarchy on Merseyside.

According to Danish outlet Bold (via Sport Witness), Everton and Burnley are two of the “hottest suitors” in the race to sign Hermansen. The Brondby keeper is attracting “massive interest” from England, with the Toffees specifically mentioned as one of the clubs “particularly” keen to complete a deal.

Clarets manager Vincent Kompany has already been spotted in attendance at one of Hermansen's games, so could be moving faster, but it’s stated that his future isn’t set to become clearer until the conclusion of the current term, with Dyche’s outfit still looking to preserve their top-flight status.

Should Everton make a move for Hermansen?

Hermansen is still very much in the early stages of his career and is yet to have competed at the highest level, but his performances at Brondby have been promising and could be the ideal backup for Pickford at Everton.

The 6 foot 2 star has kept five clean sheets in 22 appearances across all competitions this season, with a total of 12 in 61 outings since making the step up to the senior team, as per Transfermarkt. Elsewhere, he has recorded a save percentage of 68.7%. This season, the £900-p/w talent has also made 69 saves from a total of 99 shots faced on target, which highlights one of his key strengths.

Therefore, Hermansen - hailed as a “jewel” by talent scout Jacek Kulig - arguably deserves an opportunity to show Dyche what he’s capable of, with a move potentially in the works should he decide that Everton is his preferred destination.