Everton have made an approach for an international striker who has been in fine form for his club this season, according to a new report from Germany.

Everton latest news

Everton's results have picked up in recent weeks, with Sean Dyche's side now undefeated in the Premier League in four games. Since thrashing Wolverhampton Wanderers 4-0 at the start of the month, the Toffees have drawn with Arsenal, Chelsea and, most recently, Manchester City, whom they held on Boxing Day.

Despite their upturn in form, however, the Toffees remain dangerously close to the drop zone, and are, apart from their thumping of Wolves, desperately struggling to score goals. In fact, they've scored just 15 in 17 top-flight games this term. Only bottom side Southampton have scored less, with 11.

Speaking with BBC’s Match of the Day, Dyche recently addressed his team's poor form in front of goal.

"Goalscoring has been a problem for four or five years. It has been a big task for this club for a long time. It is an ongoing challenge. It is very unlike us to make that many mistakes. We've gone back to mistakes today and we need to push it aside quickly."

Everton make approach for Tim Kleindienst

To solve their goalscoring woes, Everton are reportedly now eyeing a January move for Borussia Monchengladbach striker Tim Kleindienst.

According to Bild, via Sport Witness, the Toffees have asked for information and made an approach for the 29-year-old, who has taken the Bundesliga by storm over the past season-and-a-half.

Last year, Kleindienst managed 14 goals and five assists from 35 games for newly promoted 1. FC Heidenheim – form that saw Gladbach come knocking in the summer. Since the move, the Germany international has scored nine goals and six assists from 17 matches while leading the line for Gerardo Seoane's side.

Bild claim that Kleindienst's displays this term have piqued the interest of Everton, as well as Wolves, with both clubs looking at potentially making a move for the two-footed, 6ft 2 striker in the New Year.

As relayed by Sport Witness, Gladbach managing director Roland Virkus recently confirmed that there have been requests about Kleindienst, but didn't reveal whether any of them were from Everton or Wolves.

“Of course there are requests, that’s completely normal if you perform well. But we don’t want to let any of the top players go because something is happening here."

Speaking about his Gladbach future earlier this month, Kleindienst also said that he's not considering a move away from Borussia-Park right now.

"I am not thinking about anything else at the moment, Gladbach is a huge club. I enjoy it here and that's why things are going so well," he told Sport Bild, per One Football.

Should they not be able to land Kleindienst, Everton are also reported to be interested in Botafogo forward Igor Jesus.