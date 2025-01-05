Everton have now made a move to sign a “commanding” £12 million player this month, according to a reliable journalist.

Everton transfer news

Given that the Friedkin Group have completed their takeover of the Toffees, there is hope among the supporters that January could be a busy month for them. Everton remain near the bottom end of the table, and Sean Dyche will hope funds becoming available will allow him to bring players in, and that will help them climb the Premier League table.

The Merseysiders have been linked with a move for Yunus Akgun recently, and he would be an exciting addition for Everton, as he’s scored five goals in six Europa League appearances this season. The Toffees are expected to “knock on Galatasaray’s door” this month and make an official offer. This is because one of the two positions that Everton are looking to strengthen is the wide area.

The Premier League side are also looking to bring in a new right-back, and they are keen on signing Elias Jelert, who also plays for Galatasaray. The Toffees are keen to bolster this area of the team, as both Ashley Young and Seamus Coleman are not getting any younger, and they are keen to bring in a player for the future. The Turkish giants are willing to sell the player for around £7.4 million, so a move this month could happen if an offer arrives.

Everton make approach to sign "commanding" £12m player

As well as looking to sign a new right-back and winger, the Merseysiders are also looking to further strengthen their centre-back options, as according to reliable reporter Alan Nixon via Goodison News, Everton have made an approach to sign Juma Bah from Real Valladolid this month.

The 18-year-old joined the La Liga side on loan during the summer transfer window from AIK Freetong. Bah has impressed during his time at Valladolid, and he has now emerged on the radar of Everton, but a transfer doesn’t look as possible as the Toffees would have hoped for.

Nixon states that while Everton have made an approach to sign Bah, they would need to sell one of their defenders first before signing the 18-year-old. As well as Everton, Manchester City are also keen on landing the young defender, but Bah is against the idea of him being loaned out twice.

Therefore, given Everton and City’s situation, Inter Milan look set to complete the signing of Bah for around £12 million. If Everton are to beat Inter in the race to sign Bah, they will be hoping they can shift one of their current centre-backs on as quickly as possible.

Juma Bah's Real Valladolid stats Apps 10 Starts 8 Minutes per game 74 Clean sheets 1 Interceptions per game 1.0 Tackles per game 1.0 Balls recovered per 90 2.9 Clearances per 90 5.3

Bah has been rather impressive since joining Valladolid, and after he played for the club’s B team earlier this season, football analyst Chencho Alonso labelled Bah “commanding”. He said: “He was commanding and pushing forward, showcasing solid defensive concepts in movement and marking adjustments. He is very calm on the ball and plays simply.

"The next day, I said he would be called up in September for the first team, and on Saturday he was a starter."