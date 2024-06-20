Everton's financial problems have been evident this season, with the club charged for multiple breaches of the Premier League's PSR rules which have resulted in an eight-point deduction.

The subsequent punishments have seen boss Sean Dyche operate on a shoestring budget for large periods, often having to rely on outgoings before making any signings.

The Toffees may also have to offload some more key first-team members this summer to prevent another breach next season, with Jarrad Branthwaite the most likely to depart given the rumoured interest from Manchester United.

However, midfielder Amadou Onana could also be sold during the summer transfer window, the Toffees demanding a £60m fee to part ways with the Belgian talent.

He's undoubtedly a top talent with huge potential, but should he depart, the fanbase shouldn't worry, as the Toffees have already identified a ready-made replacement who can take one Everton player to the next level.

Everton interested in signing Italian talent this summer

According to Di Marzio via Sport Witness, Everton have made an offer for Roma midfielder Edoardo Bove in an attempt to bolster Dyche’s midfield ahead of next season.

The outlet states that Bove has the opportunity to leave his current club this summer after 31 Serie A appearances for Roma last season, with Leeds United also interested in the youngster.

However, the Toffees will undoubtedly have the edge over Daniel Farke’s side after his side failed to win promotion in the play-off final against Southampton last month.

Leeds’ subsequent defeat has allowed Everton to secure the services of Jack Harrison for another season, with The Athletic reporting that the winger is set for another loan move to Goodison Park next season.

Whilst he produced an underwhelming goal return, scoring just three goals in his 29 Premier League appearances, Bove’s potential arrival alongside the 27-year-old could allow him to have a more successful second stint on Merseyside.

Why Bove is perfect for Harrison at Everton

Although he’s only a couple of years into his professional career, Bove has made a huge impact on Roma’s first team making 92 appearances for his boyhood club since his debut back in 2020.

He’s demonstrated excellent all-rounder qualities, with former boss José Mourinho dubbing the Italian youngster as “wonderful” during his time in charge at the Stadio Olimpico.

However, during the 2023/24 season, he produced some excellent stats that would play perfectly into the hands of the returning Harrison, allowing the attacker to flourish under Dyche next campaign.

The 22-year-old has averaged three tackles per 90 in his 31 Serie A appearances during the 2023/24 season, as well as 1.1 blocks, with Bove very reliable at regaining possession for his side.

However, he’s just as impressive with the ball at his feet, achieving an 83% pass completion rate, with an average of 4.5 progressive passes, demonstrating his excellent ability to play the ball forward and create opportunities for the likes of Harrison.

Bove has also averaged 1.1 progressive carries per 90 for Roma, with the midfielder more than capable of leading a transition up the pitch after excelling defensively - a real key component to Everton’s philosophy in recent years.

Edoardo Bove's stats for Roma in 2023/24 Statistics Tally Games 31 Tackles per 90 3 Blocks per 90 1.1 Pass accuracy 83% Progressive passes per 90 4.5 Progressive carries per 90 1.1 Stats via FBref

Whilst it’s unknown how much the Toffees have bid for the 22-year-old or whether he’d be interested in a move to Goodison, he’d certainly be a superb addition who has the ability to transform Dyche’s midfield.

He’s the perfect player for Everton’s system, with the potential arrival of Bove an exciting prospect for the club. He’s an immediate upgrade on the current crop of talent, whilst also providing the opportunity to make a profit down the line boosting their PSR standing.