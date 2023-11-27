Everton have a big decision to make with one "superb" player in 2024, and a significant update has now emerged regarding his future at Goodison Park.

Drama at Everton

It's fair to say that there is a lot going on with the Blues at the moment, as Sean Dyche's side look to pull away from the relegation zone and secure yet another year in the Premier League.

Their plight has not been remotely helped by Everton's 10-point deduction that has recently come their way, however, immediately throwing them into the bottom-three and undoing some good recent results.

There is also the potential takeover of the club to focus on, with little progress made recently, and fans will be desperate to see new owners come in as soon as possible, as well as hopefully see their points penalty overturned after an appeal.

Both current situations have the potential to negatively impact Everton's transfer business, too, with funds not necessarily available to bring in fresh faces in the January transfer window. The same could also apply to loanees and retaining their services beyond this season.

Everton make Jack Harrison decision

According to a fresh claim from Football Insider, Everton have decided not to make Jack Harrison's loan move from Leeds United a permanent one next year, with their points deduction a key reason for it.

"Everton are not expected to trigger the release clause of on-loan winger Jack Harrison following their points deduction, sources have told Football Insider. The Toffees transfer plans are up in the air as January approaches following their historic biggest-ever Premier League punishment for breaking financial fair play rules.

"Sean Dyche’s side do not have a buy option in Harrison‘s loan agreement. However, there is a release clause in his Leeds contract which can be activated during the length of his temporary spell at Goodison Park. A well-placed source has told Football Insider that Everton are not currently looking to do so after their bombshell 10-point deduction."

It is a tough decision for Everton to make when it comes to Harrison, who hasn't exactly set the world alight since he made the temporary switch from Leeds during the summer window, but has still contributed at times.

The Englishman has only started five Premier League games this season, but the Blues loanee has registered three assists in that time, and he is finding it difficult to regularly find himself in Dyche's starting lineup.

Jack Harrison's Everton stats Total Appearances 8 Goals 1 Assists 3

That suggests that the manager doesn't see him as a key figure moving forward, so deciding not to sign him permanently at the end of the season could make the most sense, even though he has been hailed as a "superb" player by YouTuber Conor McGilligan in the past.

Instead, Everton could bring in a strong option in his attacking midfield and wide role next summer - someone who is more consistent in all facets of their game - also getting his £90,000 per week wages off their bill at the same time.