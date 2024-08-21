Everton have made contact with a European side over a potential move for a versatile midfielder, according to a new report.

The Toffees have been very busy in this summer's transfer window, but it hasn’t helped the club get off to a good start in the Premier League, as they were brushed aside by Brighton & Hove Albion on the opening weekend. Sean Dyche’s side are back in action this Saturday as they travel to London to face Tottenham Hotspur.

Everton transfer news

It was always going to be a busy summer for the Toffees, as the board and Dyche would have been keen to avoid a repeat of the last two seasons and get away from being involved in a relegation fight. The club secured safety towards the end of last season, but the club and supporters will be wanting more from their side this season, and therefore, Dyche has made changes he thinks will improve his side.

The club has so far brought in five new players in this transfer window. Jack Harrison returns from Leeds United, and he has been joined by Tim Iroegbunam from Aston Villa, Iliman Ndiaye from Marseille, Jake O’Brien from Lyon, and Jesper Lindstrom from Napoli.

Everton's summer signings Signed from Jack Harrison Leeds United Tim Iroegbunam Aston Villa Iliman Ndiaye Marseille Jesper Lindstrom Napoli Jake O'Brien Lyon

It appears as though their business isn’t stopping there, as it was reported on Tuesday that the Merseyside club is in talks over bringing goalkeeper Asmir Begovic back to the club. Sky Sports reporter Mark McAdam stated that Everton are in talks with the Bosnia and Herzegovina international over a return to the club, and Fabrizio Romano has since said that a deal has been agreed.

Begovic spent last season with Championship side Queens Park Rangers, where he played 46 times for the Rs in all competitions, keeping 13 clean sheets in 45 league games. The 37-year-old has previous experience at Goodison Park, as he joined the club on a free transfer in 2021 after leaving AFC Bournemouth, and he spent two seasons at the club. During that time, Begovic played 10 times for the club, conceding 17 goals and keeping four clean sheets.

Now, according to journalist Fabrice Hawkins, Everton have enquired about the possible conditions of a deal to sign midfielder Junior Dina Ebimbe. The 23-year-old joined Eintracht Frankfurt on a permanent deal last summer from French side PSG, but spent the campaign before that on loan at the Bundesliga side.

Hawkins states in this update that the Toffees are in talks with the German side, as Frankfurt are said to be willing to let Dina Ebimbe leave the club. However, while discussions are taking place between the two clubs, Hawkins adds that Everton have not held talks with the player or his representatives yet.

Dina Ebimbe has played 73 times for the Bundesliga side, scoring 13 goals and recording six assists. He played 31 times in the Bundesliga last season and a further eight games in the European Conference League. The midfielder, who can play in central midfield as well as out wide, has a contract that runs until the summer of 2027 at Eintracht Frankfurt.