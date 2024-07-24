With a forward line of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Beto, Jack Harrison and Dwight McNeil, you would expect an abundance of goals at Everton.

However, that wasn’t the case last season in the Premier League, with the Toffees only registering a tally of 40 goals in their 38 outings - an average of just 1.05 per match.

Sean Dyche’s side have already attempted to combat the issue in the final third, signing Iliman Ndiaye from Marseille, but further investment is needed this summer to improve on their measly tally from last campaign.

His team have been linked with various talents from all over the globe in attacking areas, but they appear to have identified one experienced European forward to take them to the next level.

Everton interested in signing Serie A talent

According to Italian outlet Tuttosport, Everton have made initial contact with Juventus to sign striker Arkadiusz Milik this summer.

The 30-year-old also has admirers from Sevilla, alongside various Premier League sides, with new Juve boss Thiago Motta not including the Polish international in his plans for this season.

Milik, who earns £72k-per-week, as per Capology, scored four goals in his 32 Serie A appearances last season, but he only managed seven starts during the entirety of the campaign.

He’s previously featured for the likes of Napoli and Ajax in European competitions, demonstrating his ability to compete at the top level - a quality needed for the club to progress in the near future.

Milik could potentially form an excellent partnership with another talent who’s currently plying his trade at one of the Pole’s former clubs, but, like the striker, is in talks over a move to Goodison Park this summer.

Why Lindstrom and Milik would be perfect at Everton

Over the last couple of days, the Toffees have made excellent progress in a deal to sign Napoli winger Jasper Lindstrom on loan until the end of the season.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed that the deal to sign the Dane will include an option to buy at the end of the 2024/25 campaign, with the fee being in the region of £19.3m.

The 24-year-old featured in 22 games in Serie A last season, registering 46 passes per 90, at a completion rate of 80%, with an average of 2.6 of his passes progressive - a figure that could play into the hands of Milik.

A pass is considered progressive if the distance between the starting point and the next touch is at least 10 meters closer to the opponent's goal or any completed pass into the penalty area.

The “clinical” striker, as dubbed by Statman Dave, averaged 3.6 shots per 90 in 2023/24, managing to get 1.3 of his efforts on target - with Lindstrom’s excellent passing ability allowing the 30-year-old to increase his attacking output.

Arkadiusz Milik's stats per 90 in Serie A (2023/24) Statistics Tally Games played 32 Minutes played 919 Goals + assists 5 Shots attempted 3.6 Shots on target 1.3 Goals per shot on target 0.31 Percentage of shots on target 35% Stats via FBref

Milik also averaged 0.31 goals per shot on target, with just over one of every three of his efforts on target ending up in the back of the net, a figure that would hugely boost Everton after their dismal showing in front of goal in the previous campaign.

Should the duo both move to Merseyside during the off-season, it would represent excellent business by the club, improving dramatically in areas that have needed addressing for numerous months.

Whilst individually they are brilliant talents, together, they could form a deadly partnership at Goodison, potentially allowing Dyche’s side to avoid another relegation battle, with Milik - who once scored 30 in 55 games for Marseille, and 47 in just 76 games at Ajax - perhaps the prolific marksman that the club have been craving.

The 73-cap international may have other interested parties this summer, but a move to Goodison under Dyche could see him find a settled home after multiple years of limited minutes, with Toffees benefitting massively from signing a hugely effective European level forward.