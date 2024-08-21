Everton’s opening-day defeat against Brighton and Hove Albion highlighted the need for added reinforcements throughout the squad before the closure of the transfer window.

Sean Dyche’s side fell to a 3-0 defeat, certainly not helped by Ashley Young’s straight red card in the second half after being adjudged to have pulled back Kaoru Mitoma whilst the Japanese forward was through on goal.

39-year-old Young will subsequently miss the next three Premier League matches, with other first-team options Seamus Coleman and Nathan Patterson both out injured, leaving Mason Holgate as the man likely to replace the experienced full-back.

As a result, the club will have to explore potential options in the transfer market to try and combat the Toffees’ issue in the right-back department.

With only ten days remaining in the window, Dyche’s side will have to act quickly to complete a deal, potentially turning to one player who is set to leave his current side.

Everton's search for a right-back

According to journalist Fabrice Hawkins, Everton have made an enquiry and entered talks to sign Eintracht Frankfurt’s French full-back Junior Dina Ebimbe before the transfer deadline.

The 23-year-old, who can also play as a winger or a central midfielder, is set to leave the Bundesliga side this summer despite making 31 league appearances during the 2023/24 campaign.

Hawkins confirmed that the two clubs have been in talks over a potential deal, but the Toffees are yet to enter discussions with the player’s representatives over a move to Goodison Park.

Dina Ebimbe is a very attacking-minded full-back, but does possess a lot of qualities that would see him star defensively on Merseyside making him a great addition for the club.

How Dina Ebimbe compares to Young & Coleman

Whilst Young and Coleman are two very experienced Premier League operators, unfortunately, with the pair being 39 and 35 respectively, they appear to lack the pace and intensity needed to make an impact.

For Irishman Coleman, it’s undoubtedly a tough situation with the long-serving stalwart featuring for the club since 2009 - with this campaign potentially being his last for the Toffees after numerous injury issues in recent years.

When comparing the trio's statistical record, it’s evident that Ebimbe would be an excellent addition and one that could allow the club to finally sign a new right-back.

The “unpredictable” talent, as described by scout Antonio Mango, bettered the current Everton pair for progressive carries and progressive passes per 90 whilst also averaging a higher pass completion rate - showcasing his excellent ability on the ball - a trait he undoubtedly developed during his time as a midfielder.

How Ebimbe compares to Young & Coleman in 2023/24 Statistics (per 90) Ebimbe Young Coleman Games played 31 31 12 Progressive carries 2.6 1.6 0.7 Progressive passes 3.6 3.2 3 Pass accuracy 77% 69% 68% Aerials won 56% 37% 20% Defensive errors leading to shot 0.05 0.12 0.14 Stats via FBref

The Frenchman also managed to win more aerials, whilst also contributing to fewer defensive errors that led to shots than both of the Toffees full-backs - with Young, in particular, prone to an error in recent times, as outlined by his recent dismissal.

Whilst it’s unknown how much a deal for the Frankfurt talent would cost Dyche’s side, he’s proven that he has the quality to slot straight into the Toffees squad and cement his place at right-back.

It’s a position that has caused the club no end of issues over the last few months, with various players often having to fill the void in a slightly unnatural role, due to injuries to Coleman and Young.

After their impressive recruitment during the off-season, the hierarchy have the opportunity once more to sign another top young talent, who can make a huge impact at Goodison, whilst potentially making the club a tidy profit in the future.