Everton have now made an enquiry over a "powerful" striker who could be allowed to leave his current club this month, according to a report.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin back amongst the goals

Prior to David Moyes' return to Goodison Park, Dominic Calvert-Lewin had been struggling in front of goal in the Premier League, but the striker broke his duck by opening the scoring in the 3-2 victory against Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend.

Moyes was left impressed by Calvert-Lewin's performance, saying: "The biggest thing today is he played like a proper number nine at times today.

"He made the centre halves worried, he was a threat, he was challenging, winning a good percentage of his aerial duels. He got involved in everything, a lot of really good things today."

Although the Englishman has returned to form recently, there is still major doubt over his future on Merseyside, with his contract set to expire at the end of the season and a number of clubs being linked with moves.

As such, the Toffees may need to bring in another striker this month, and they have now made their first concrete move to sign AS Monaco's Breel Embolo by making contact and enquiring about his availability.

West Ham United have also taken the same course of action, but Como are believed to be leading the race for the striker's signature, so there may be serious competition for Embolo's signature this month.

Monaco are believed to be willing to sanction the forward's departure this winter, having signed Mika Biereth, and Moyes is keen to strengthen his strike force, so it is a deal that could make sense for all parties.

What Embolo could offer Everton

The 27-year-old has plenty of experience in the Europa League and the Champions League, and he has proven himself in both the Bundesliga and Ligue 1, posing impressive numbers in front of goal over the past five full seasons.

Season League appearances Goal contributions 2019-20 28 16 2020-21 31 11 2021-22 29 13 2022-23 32 14 2023-24 5 1

The Switzerland international missed nearly the entire 2023-24 campaign through injury, but he has since managed to force his way back into the Monaco starting XI, scoring three goals in his last five matches.

Journalist Josh Bunting was full of praise for the former Borussia Monchengladbach man at the beginning of the 2022-23 campaign, and provided an overview of his key strengths.

Moyes will be hoping that Calvert-Lewin has turned the corner after scoring last time out, but it could still be worth pursuing a move for Embolo this month, considering his record in front of goal and ability off the ball when it comes to making runs.