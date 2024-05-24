Despite continued financial problems and concerns over whether they will get their takeover across the line this summer, Everton have made their first move to sign a potential replacement for Jarrad Branthwaite.

Everton transfer news

It could be a long summer for those at Goodison Park, who may be left with no choice but to sell star players if Farhad Moshiri fails to find a successful buyer for the club. As things stand, 777 Partners seems unlikely to receive Premier League approval, with their portfolio of clubs beginning to fall apart as of late.

Without a takeover, the most likely players to leave Everton seem to be Amadou Onana and Jarrad Branthwaite, with both star men linked with moves away to top clubs this summer. Branthwaite, in particular, has impressed this season to earn a place in England's provisional Euros squad and links to the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and even Real Madrid.

Whilst his sale would ease Everton's financial concerns, it would also deal Sean Dyche's squad a huge blow and in desperate need of a replacement before the start of next season. And that's where Davinson Sanchez could come in.

According to Sabah in Turkey, Everton have made an approach to sign Sanchez from Galatasaray this summer in an attempt to bring the former Tottenham defender back to the Premier League just one year after he left North London.

A player with plenty of experience, especially in England, he still has plenty to offer at the top level at just 27 years old. Having rediscovered his best form in Turkey too, Everton could be striking at the perfect time. Replacing Branthwaite will be no easy task, but if the Toffees can find the right price for Sanchez and secure his signature, then they may be able to tick that off their list of priorities.

"Beast" Sanchez can become unexpected key man

When Sanchez swapped England for Turkey last summer, not many would have had a potential move to Everton on the cards just one year later, but here the Colombian is, ready to fill their Branthwaite void should the youngster leave this summer. What's more, given that he's been a Champions League defender at his best, a move for Sanchez may well prove to be wise business on Merseyside.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Davinson Sanchez Jarrad Branthwaite Tackles Won 28 32 Interceptions 20 50 Aerial Duel Win Rate 75% 68.6% Pass Completion 91% 80%

Everton know all about the £87k-a-week defender's quality too, given that he's never lost in 90 minutes at Goodison Park and he's only ever lost against the Toffees once in eight games throughout his career.

Sanchez also earned the praise of former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino, with the Argentine saying via Four Four Two: "It was a very competitive game after playing on Monday. We nearly changed all the players and of course it's important, after only 48 hours, to say [well done] to Davinson Sanchez because his effort on Monday and [Wednesday] was massive. He showed great mentality. He's a beast."