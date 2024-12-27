Everton have made contact with one of Euro 2024's star players ahead of a potential January move, according to a new report from France.

Everton's results have picked up in recent weeks, with Sean Dyche's men now undefeated in four in the Premier League. Since thrashing Wolverhampton Wanderers 4-0 earlier this month, the Toffees have recorded three consecutive draws with Arsenal, Chelsea and, most recently, Manchester City, whom they held at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day.

But while it's an impressive run of form, Everton are far from out of trouble. They still sit 15th in the table, just three points clear of the drop zone. To ensure safety come the end of the campaign, Dyche and the Friedkin Group may be looking to add reinforcements to his squad in January.

Among the potential targets are Botafogo forward Igor Jesus, who is viewed as a possible replacement for the outbound Beto, as well as Fenerbahce winger Oguz Aydin, who the club recently sent scouts to watch.

According to Jeunes Footeux, per Sports Witness, the Toffees have also been in talks to complete the signing of Galatasaray winger Hakim Ziyech. The 31-year-old, who formerly played for Chelsea, is said to be unhappy at the Turkish club and has made it clear that he wants to move on next month, with Goodison Park being earmarked as a potential destination.

Everton also want Mikautadze

Another player reported to be interesting Everton is Lyon forward Georges Mikautadze. The Georgia international finished as the joint top scorer at the 2024 European Championships, scoring three goals as Georgia enjoyed a run to the last-16 in what was their first-ever appearance at the tournament as an independent nation.

Meanwhile, for Lyon, he's scored seven goals in 21 appearances across all competitions this season. According to Foot Mercato, Mikautadze's form has attracted attention from a number of clubs across Europe, including Galatasaray, Bayer Leverkusen, and Everton – the latter two of whom have seemingly made contact and an opening move by taking "the player's temperature".

The publication claims, however, that the striker has "no desire" to leave Lyon in the near future, while the Ligue 1 club also don't want to sell him.

Mikautadze has previously been described as "a phenomenon" by his former manager Emilio Ferrera. Speaking to Sporza, per Goal, Ferrera said of the Georgian: "He can score in all possible ways: in a moment, after a dribble, with a long shot, with the left, with the right... just not with his head."

On his own abilities, Mikautadze once said: "My strong point is my finishing. Dribbling, accelerating and shooting: that's what I'm good at, that's my main quality. I've been doing that since I was a child. I'm used to playing as a No.9, appearing in front of goal, creating chances and shooting on goal."

If Everton could land Mikautadze, and he were able to live up to Ferrera's, and his own, hype, he would no doubt be a strong addition to a Toffees side that is currently the second-lowest scoring team in the Premier League.