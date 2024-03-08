Whilst the focus on the pitch is on Premier League survival, Everton have reportedly turned their attention towards future additions away from the action, with one young gem set to make an appearance at Finch Farm.

Everton transfer news

The Toffees have spent most of this season awaiting the result of their appeal regarding a Financial Fair Play charge earlier in the campaign. Having finally been handed some positive news, with their deduction going from 10 to six points, Sean Dyche and co can finally begin to shift their attention elsewhere.

That said, it could still be a summer full of difficulties for those at Goodison Park, who could lose some key men. And that includes Amadou Onana and Jarrad Branthwaite. The Everton duo have stolen the transfer headlines in recent months are a reportedly targets in big-money deals.

Branthwaite, in particular, could leave for a hefty fee, with Tottenham Hotspur and Spanish giants Real Madrid among those reportedly interested in the defender who could cost as much as £75m this summer. It's the type of money that Everton would be able transform Dyche's squad with, but first they've focused on securing a player for the future.

According to the Daily Record, Everton have made an approach to sign Ceiran Loney from Partick Thistle, who have allowed the young gem to travel to Finch Farm next week ahead of a potential move. Having already impressed Everton scouts, the forward has earned the opporunity to showcase exactly why the Toffees are chasing his signature at their training ground.

Whilst Loney is still a young talent and wouldn't have an immediate impact, arrivals such as his are important signs of what Dyche is attempting to build at Everton, even as they face problems away from the pitch.

Loney is one for the future

Everton's biggest priority has to be avoiding any further FFP charges and ensuring that they finally break the trend of battling relegation, because their luck may just run out on that front one day. To balance both of those things, Dyche and those above him need to be smarter than ever in the transfer market, especially if they lose Branthwaite and Onana.

By turning their attention to young players who have the potential to lead Dyche's side in the future, rather than repeating transfer mistakes from the past, the Toffees have the chance to steer a sinking ship back towards the top half of the Premier League in the long term. And Loney could be part of that.

Looking at how Beto and Dominic Calvert-Lewin have struggled this season, the youngster wouldn't have many obstacles in the way of first-team action, either, in a major boost towards his potential. Of course though, Loney must first impress those at Finch Farm next week, before potentially then sealing an exit away from Patrick Thistle and towards Merseyside.

As the rumour mill sparks into life for the Toffees, Dyche will hope to finally see his side move away from the relegation places and towards the comforts of mid-table.