Everton have made their first move to complete the signing of an "extraordinary" player with plenty of Premier League experience, according to a fresh claim.

Everton manager & transfer news

The Blues have picked up two credible 0-0 draw in their last couple of outings in the league, sealing a well-earned point away to Arsenal and at home to Chelsea.

Despite this, there is still pressure on Sean Dyche to keep his job as manager, with some of the football on show at Everton not exactly the most entertaining. Potential replacements continue to be mentioned, with Graham Potter's name once again being thrown into the hat. He hasn't managed since his doomed spell at Chelsea and will surely want a new challenge again soon.

Away from the situation in the Goodison Park dugout, players are also being linked with joining the Blues, including West Brom youngster Tom Fellows. The 21-year-old has been a key man for the Baggies this season, already registering eight assists in the Championship.

The future of Dominic Calvert-Lewin is also up in the air, and if he does move on, a top-quality replacement will need to be found. Rangers striker Hamza Igamane has been talked about as a target, having scored four times in the Europa League this season, also netting twice in the Scottish Premiership.

Everton hold talks over signing "extraordinary" ace

According to Jeunes Footeux [via Sport Witness], Everton and The Friedkin Group have been in talks to complete the signing of Galatasaray winger Hakim Ziyech in the January transfer window.

The 31-year-old is believed to be unhappy at the Turkish club currently and has made it clear that he wants to move elsewhere next month. Rennes are mentioned as potential suitors, as are the Blues.

While Ziyech isn't getting any younger, he could still be an exciting signing for Everton, possessing so much quality out wide with his wand-like left foot.

He has scored 25 goals in 64 caps for Morocco, also winning the Champions League with Chelsea back in 2021, while Okan Buruk has heaped praise on him, saying:

"The Ziyech has an extraordinary touch that adds a lot to Galatasaray. While he dealt has with injuries, he's working hard to reach full fitness. He's already made crucial contributions, and we trust he can achieve even more."

Ziyech also has experience of Premier League football from his time in a Chelsea shirt, making 64 appearances in the competition and bagging 15 goal contributions (six goals and nine assists) along the way.

Everton have been sorely lacking genuine attacking quality throughout the campaign, finding the net just 14 times in their opening 16 league games, but in Ziyech, they would be bringing in a player with so much proven quality in the final third, getting far more out of the strikers in the process.

The fact that he wants a new challenge can only be a good thing, too, in terms of being hungry to prove his worth for the Blues in the coming years, making this one to watch.