Journalist Miguel Delaney reports that Everton have tabled a £15m bid for an "unbelievable" player on deadline day, also revealing the response.

Everton transfer news

An air of positivity has returned to Goodison Park, with David Moyes doing a great job since returning to the club, picking up a superb 4-0 win at home to Leicester City in the Premier League last Saturday.

Everton have been linked with some late moves in the January transfer window, in order to give them added depth, not least in attacking areas. Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi has struggled for playing time this season, due to the imperious form of Chris Wood, and the Merseysiders have reportedly been attempting to bring him to the club.

Lyon winger Ernest Nuamah has also been backed to seal a move to the Blues before deadline day, but time is now running out to get a deal over the line for the exciting 21-year-old.

Defenders have been mentioned as potential options for Everton, too, including Rennes left-back Adrien Truffert, with a loan move until the end of the season mooted. The 23-year-old has scored one goal in Ligue 1 this season, also averaging 1.6 tackles per game.

Everton bid £15m for "unbelievable" player

According to The Independent's Delaney on X, Everton have seen a £15m bid for Tom Fellows rejected by West Brom on deadline day, and there is now "likely to be competition from Brentford and Southampton" in the summer transfer window.

To miss out on the 21-year-old is an obvious blow for the Blues, considering he has been lauded by Baggies teammate Karlan Grant this season: "He's an unbelievable young player. As soon as he does that step-over, I know the ball's going to be arriving at the back stick and there's going to be chances.

"I wasn't here last year, when he played a lot. But he's very grounded. And I'm learning quickly what to expect from him. If the defender wants to show him inside he's going to take the opportunity. But he has that sharpness about him that no-one can read him."

Fellows is enjoying an impressive campaign in a West Brom shirt, proving to be one of the creative hubs of his team, registering 10 assists in the Championship in 2024/25 to date.

Tom Fellows' Championship stats this season Total Appearances 30 Starts 26 Minutes played 2067 Goals 2 Assists 10 Key passes per game 1.3 Shots per game 1.1 Dribbles per game 1.1

Understandably, the Baggies are clearly hesitant to lose such an important player midway through the season and without time to find a replacement, as they look to secure promotion from the Championship back to the Premier League.

A summer bid for Fellows now feels like the next-best option for the Blues, at which point West Brom may consider the idea of accepting an offer for one of their most prized assets.