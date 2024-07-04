Despite securing Premier League survival by 14 points last season, Everton boss Sean Dyche will want to improve one area of his squad to prevent another relegation battle in 2024/25.

His defence came to the rescue at certain points of the campaign, preventing his side from numerous defeats, with the likes of Jordan Pickford, James Tarkowski and Jarrad Branthwaite all catching the eye.

However, the Toffees’ forward line failed to replicate such performance levels, with the club scoring the second-fewest goals in the division - with their tally of just 40 only higher than Sheffield United, who finished bottom.

As a result, Dyche and the hierarchy are working tirelessly to try and combat the issue, re-signing Jack Harrison, whilst also completing a deal to sign forward Iliman Ndiaye from French side Marseille for an undisclosed fee.

Despite the two arrivals, more incomings are expected at Goodison Park, including one player who featured for Barcelona just a couple of years ago.

Everton submit offer to sign former Barcelona talent

According to reports in Spain, Everton have submitted an offer to sign Espanyol striker Martin Braithwaite on a free transfer when his contract expires this month.

Recently promoted sides Leicester City and Southampton have both also tabled offers for the 33-year-old who scored 22 goals in La Liga 2 last season as he helped secure Espanyol an immediate return to the top flight.

However, he’s yet to agree a new deal with the club, putting English clubs on red alert - with the report stating one of the Premier League sides could have the advantage in the race for his signature.

His excellent goal record could certainly improve the Toffees’ poor goalscoring form from last season, potentially allowing Dyche to part ways with one player who’s recently been touted for a move away from Merseyside.

Why Braithwaite could allow Dyche to forget Calvert-Lewin

Striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been the club’s main focal point in recent years, scoring seven goals last season - ending the campaign as Everton's joint top-scorer.

However, as a result of the club’s PSR rules, he’s been linked with various moves away from Goodison, including a £40m move to Newcastle United.

Despite the Magpies pulling out of a deal, he could still be moved on, with Everton potentially able to sign a more clinical replacement to help aid their attempts to fix their goalscoring issues.

Braithwaite could prove to be the perfect replacement, posting some incredible figures that blow Calvert-Lewin out of the water.

The “phenomenal” forward, as dubbed by former Middlesbrough teammate Dael Fry, produced nearly three times more goals and assists than the Everton number nine last season - demonstrating his abilities in front of goal, something which Everton desperately lack.

How DCL & Braithwaite compare in 2023/24 Statistics DCL Braithwaite Games 32 39 Goals & assists 9 24 Goals per 90 0.3 0.6 Pass accuracy 56% 68% Take-on success 33% 39% Aerial duels won 49% 46% Stats via FBref

The former Denmark international averaged double the amount of goals per 90, whilst also achieving a higher pass completion rate than Calvert-Lewin, which could allow for greater involvement of goalscorers as Dyche looks to build on last season.

Braithwaite has also only won three percent less of his aerials duels contested despite the huge difference in height, with the former Barca ace able to provide that aerial threat alongside his ball-playing ability.

Should the Toffees receive the £40m touted for the 27-year-old, it would be a no-brainer for them to sell, allowing him to move onto pastures new.

It would be an excellent deal from a PSR viewpoint, whilst also allowing the club to sign a brilliant replacement who could be the answer to the club’s lack of goals.