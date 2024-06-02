Following on from the 2023/24 season where the Toffees secured survival, Everton will have another huge task next season to maintain their ever-present Premier League status.

Sean Dyche’s side have endured months of uncertainly off the field, from points deductions and failed takeover attempts - they really have been dragged through the mire, further highlighting the excellent job conducted by the 52-year-old.

In recent days, the Toffees have been dealt a huge blow in the attempts to be taken over with the 777 exclusivity period expiring, with no deal agreed to take control of the club from Farhad Moshiri.

As a result, money will be tight this summer, with Dyche potentially having to operate on a shoestring budget if he is to further bolster his squad ahead of the 2024/25 Premier League campaign.

Free transfers and loans will undoubtedly be the priority, with the club already planning for incomings ahead of the summer transfer window, targeting one player who has the potential to be a big hit at Goodison Park.

Everton interested in signing talented youngster

According to Graeme Bailey, Everton are rivalling Leeds United, Leicester City and Brighton for the signature of Canadian striker Daniel Jebbison.

The 20-year-old, who currently plies his trade for Sheffield United, is out of contract at the end of the month, with the Toffees one of the teams in the battle for his signature this summer.

Why Jebbison could be Everton’s Calvert-Lewin 2.0

He’s virtually missed the entirety of the 2023/24 season through injury, featuring for just 20 minutes off the bench in the final-day defeat against Tottenham Hotspur at Bramall Lane.

Jebbison's stats in his professional career Season Games Goals Minutes played 2020/21 4 1 284' 2021/22 31 9 1,669' 2022/23 19 2 684' 2023/24 1 0 20' Stats via Transfermarkt

However, he has previously shown his quality in the Premier League, scoring against Everton at Goodison Park in 2020 - a game that was his first start in England’s top flight.

Despite his recent injury issues, he’s still a top talent with a huge future ahead, potentially following in the footsteps of current Toffees number nine Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Many comparisons can be drawn from the potential move for Jebbison, especially considering the club signed Calvert-Lewin from the Blades for around £1.5m way back in the summer of 2016.

He’s also very similar to the 27-year-old in his stature and playstyle, with the duo both towering over 6 foot 3 and basing their game off strong hold-up play and offering a great aerial presence in and out of possession.

Jebbison has previously stated his admiration for the current Everton striker, claiming he based his game on the former Sheffield United man.

Speaking about the Everton forward, Jebbison commented: "He's obviously a good one. I watch his movement, I've studied off of him. He's a very good player."

The “fantastic” forward, as described by former Blades academy coach Jack Lester, could be the future of the club and potentially add key goals to an Everton side that only managed 40 goals in 38 Premier League matches, a tally only better than bottom side Sheffield United.

Despite his recent injury troubles, Jebbison is a very talented young player and on a free transfer, it will undoubtedly be a shrewd bit of business by the club.