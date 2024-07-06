The next couple of months are crucial for Everton, with the club needing to keep hold of multiple key players if they are to build on last season’s 15th-placed finish in the Premier League.

Sean Dyche’s side put together an excellent run towards the end of the campaign, winning five of their eight remaining fixtures, maintaining their ever-present Premier League status.

Jarrad Branthwaite and Amadou Onana were both integral parts of Dyche’s squad last campaign, attracting interest from the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal as a result of their excellent displays.

They would undoubtedly raise the club a lot of money, making them hefty profits on the fees they paid, but they would be losing two stars who could push the club towards a comfortable mid-table finish in 2024/25.

Should Branthwaite stay at Goodison Park, he could form an excellent partnership with one star who’s been linked with a move to Merseyside this summer.

Everton make bid for former PL talent

According to Turkish journalist Ali Naci Kucuk (via Futbol Arena), Everton have made a £16m offer for Galatasaray centre-back Davinson Sanchez as Dyche aims to further bolster his defence.

The Colombia international enjoyed a six-year spell at Tottenham Hotspur, making over 200 appearances for the club before departing the north London side for Turkey last summer.

Many Toffees may remember Sanchez for his mistakes during his time in the Premier League - having even been booed off by his own supporters at one stage at home to Bournemouth - but his stint in the Turkish Süper Lig has reignited his career, with the defender looking

more like the player whom Spurs forked out £42m for back in 2017.

The former Ajax ace has enjoyed a brilliant campaign with Gala, with the defender potentially a shrewd pick-up, as his experience in England’s top flight makes him an ideal partner for English youngster Branthwaite.

Why Sanchez would be the perfect partner for Branthwaite

Even though Everton had the best defensive record outside the top four in the Premier League last season, Dyche is targeting reinforcements, with Sanchez one player he evidently admires given the recent bid.

His Premier League experience would be key for someone like Branthwaite, as despite his stellar campaign in 2023/24, he is still coming to grips with the demands of England’s top flight.

However, when comparing the two centre-backs from the previous campaign, it’s the Colombian who managed to produce the better stats - some being in key areas for a player in Dyche’s system.

The "dominant" defender, as described by former boss José Mourinho, blew the Toffees youngster out of the water in possession - with Sanchez’s ball-playing ability up there with the best in the Champions League and Europa League last term.

He managed to put himself within the top 10% of central defenders playing in European competition for progressive carries last season, with his ability to drive forward with the ball allowing the Toffees to move away from their current low-block system.

Sanchez vs Branthwaite in 2023/24 Statistics Sanchez Branthwaite Blocks 1.9 1.5 Interceptions 1.5 1.4 Progressive passes 4.8 2.1 Progressive carries 1.5 0.1 Passes per game 64 40 Stats via FBref

Sanchez also managed to make more blocks than Branthwaite, with the Englishman’s tally of 1.4 unable to get the better of the former Spurs talent, who has excelled since his move to Turkey.

While no Toffees supporter would want the partnership of Branthwaite and James Tarkowski to be broken, the potential arrival of Sanchez could do just that, while benefiting Dyche’s side.

Sanchez has demonstrated his abilities over the last 12 months, looking back to his best after his fresh start, potentially ready to slot into Dyche’s defence and help return them to their former glories.