Everton are interested in signing a Brazilian winger who has a release clause of more than £50 million, according to a new report.

The Toffees will be looking ahead to their second game of the season, as Sean Dyche and co will be keen to put things right after their opening weekend defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion. It was a poor start to the campaign for the Merseyside club, but Dyche will hope that if his new arrivals bed into life at Everton, it could be a campaign that turns out to be much better than last season.

Everton are readying a loan offer for Eddie Nketiah

Everton saw the disappointment of last season and knew that they needed to make changes to the squad if they were going to avoid a repeat. Therefore, the club has made five new additions over the course of this summer, with the likes of Jake O’Brien, Iliman Ndiaye, Jesper Lindstrom, Tim Iroegbunam, and Jack Harrison all arriving.

Saturday’s disappointment against Brighton could spur the club on to do more business in what remains of this transfer window, and adding to their forward line could be an area they look at.

Everton's summer signings Signed from Jack Harrison Leeds United Tim Iroegbunam Aston Villa Iliman Ndiaye Marseille Jesper Lindstrom Napoli Jake O'Brien Lyon

It was claimed over the weekend by Football Insider that Everton are preparing a bid to sign Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah. The report stated that the Toffees are readying a loan offer before the deadline on August 30th. Nketiah’s proposed move to Marseille fell through earlier in this transfer window, and as a result, Everton could now have a run at the forward.

However, the club faces two potential hurdles in any deal for the striker, as according to Football Insider, a deal for Nketiah may depend on what happens with current striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who started in the club’s 3-0 defeat to the Seagulls.

While Everton also face competition from Nottingham Forest, who are also working on a deal to sign the Arsenal striker this summer. But as well as Everton looking at potentially signing Nketiah, the club is also looking at a deal for a Brazilian winger.

Everton in talks to sign £50m+ Brazilian forward

According to O Tempo via Sport Witness, Alisson Santana has emerged as a target for Everton. The 18-year-old currently plays for Brazilian side Atletico-MG and he was promoted to the club’s first team in 2023. He has gone on to play 29 times for the club in all competitions, scoring two goals and recording one assist.

Santana originally likes to play on the right wing, but during his time in Brazil, the left-footed forward has played in several positions across the front line, as well as in central midfield.

According to this report, Everton are keen on signing Santana this summer, with it being stated that the Toffees have already made an offer for the player, but it hasn't been revealed how much.

The report does claim that negotiations are underway between the two clubs, as Santana has attracted interest from other clubs as well as Everton. However, the offer made by the Toffees is said to have “pleased the most.”

The 18-year-old is contracted to the Brazil club until December 2027 and is said to have a release clause of €60 million (£51 million), and while he could leave the club in this transfer window, Everton are unlikely to pay that sort of figure.