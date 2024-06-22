Despite points deductions last season, Everton are on the hunt to bolster their side in a bid to prevent a fourth successive season battling relegation in the Premier League.

Sean Dyche has done a fantastic job transforming the Toffees in recent seasons, building his side on a foundation of strong defensive play and hitting sides on the counter - subsequently winning games by the odd goal.

However, ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, the boss is looking to strengthen in multiple key areas including in midfield, with numerous players linked with a summer move to Goodison Park.

Aston Villa’s Tim Iroegbunam looks the most likely to join the club, after journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed the youngster was undergoing a medical ahead of a £9m move to Merseyside.

Despite the deal nearing completion, Dyche’s side are still looking to add more bodies to the midfield department.

One player in particular has been on the Toffees’ radar for the last couple of months, with Everton now finally making a move to sign him amid major competition from multiple sides around Europe.

Everton offer deal to former Premier League star

According to journalist Santi Aouna, Everton have made an offer to sign out-of-contract Leicester City star Wilfred Ndidi.

The Nigerian, who featured 32 times for the Foxes last season, is yet to agree a new deal at the King Power Stadium, putting numerous sides on red alert.

Alongside the Toffees, Marseille and Lyon have both offered terms to the 27-year-old, with Monaco and Spanish side Sevilla also

registering interest in the talent ahead of his contract expiration on the 30th of June.

He’s a man in demand, but should Dyche’s side pull off a deal for the talented midfielder, it could spell the end of one player’s time at Goodison Park.

Why Ndidi would be an upgrade on Idrissa Gueye

Every Everton supporter will know how crucial Idrissa Gueye has been to the club in his two separate spells on Merseyside, with last season arguably his best in the blue of the Toffees.

He featured in 25 Premier League matches, registering his best goal return in a single campaign, offering a combative option alongside James Garner in the middle of the park.

However, Ndidi has the talent to dislodge the Senegalese fan-favourite as a perfect upgrade on him next season, producing some excellent stats in 2023/24, albeit in a lower-quality division.

The Nigerian contributed with five more combined goals and assists, providing Dyche’s side with an added goal threat as they aim to improve their lowly goal tally from last season, which saw them score the second-lowest amount of goals in the division.

He also managed to achieve a higher tally of progressive passes over the season, demonstrating his ability to play the ball forward and create opportunities for his teammates, further adding to the club’s attempts to score more goals.

How Gueye & Ndidi compare in 2023/24 Statistics Gueye (Premier League) Ndidi (Championship) Games 25 32 Goals & assists 4 9 Progressive passes 83 102 Aerials won 13 21 Clearances 16 36 Stats via FBref

The “incredible” talent, as previously dubbed by former boss Brendan Rodgers, would provide an added aerial threat to Dyche’s side, winning 21 aerial duels last season - boosting the Toffees’ presence from set-pieces, with the club managing to score 18 - the second most in the league.

Despite featuring in England’s second-tier last season, he’s previously featured for the Foxes in the Premier League, providing more top-flight experience as the club aim to improve on last season’s 15th-placed finish.