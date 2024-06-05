Whilst their takeover chaos continues, Everton have reportedly outlined their summer transfer priority, with one particular target sitting high up on Sean Dyche's wish list.

Everton transfer news

After their deal with 777 Partners collapsed, Everton have been left waiting for a lifeline, as they look to avoid a summer of sales and instead finally kick on at Goodison Park. With reports suggesting that John Textor is set to launch a formal bid to buy the club too, the Toffees could soon finally get the takeover that they so desperately need.

Textor's arrival could negate the need to sell a number of key players this summer, which may see the likes of Jarrad Branthwaite and Dominic Calvert-Lewin stay put. The Everton duo have both been linked with exits, with Branthwaite even mentioned alongside Real Madrid and Manchester United in recent months. The control over such sales could be back in Everton's grasp sooner rather than later now, however.

The takeover may also be a major boost for Dyche on the incomings front and could well see the club's top transfer target arrive this summer. According to the Liverpool Echo, Everton have made signing Jack Harrison a priority this summer following his loan spell at the club from Leeds United last season.

It remains to be seen just how much the Yorkshire club will demand for a permanent deal in what could be a problem for Everton, but since the Whites didn't secure promotion to the Premier League last season, a reported clause in Harrison's contract means that he is free to leave on a second loan deal this summer to hand the Toffees a major boost.

If that is the case, then the deal certainly makes sense for Everton, given their current financial situation going into the summer.

"Terrific" Harrison could be a wise signing

Everton aren't in a financial position to take risks this summer, making cheap deals for familiar faces more important than ever. And Harrison is certainly that after earning the praise of Dyche during his loan spell last season.

The Everton boss said via the club's official X account: "People like Jack came into the side. He’s been absolutely terrific. He’s hardly played but he looks clear and he said he felt clear and I thought he was excellent tonight to come in and work as he did.”

Harrison, himself, hasn't held back from admitting his admiration for Goodison Park, saying via the Liverpool Echo: "It's definitely up there. It's a special moment coming here and scoring my first goal in front of the home crowd, who were incredible today.

"The atmosphere was amazing. Even after Jimmy's (James Garner) goal I was a bit surprised by the noise that they made. I was really happy to get off the mark and hopefully, I can have some more this season."

Now, after four goals and three assists last season, Everton could pay Harrison's reported £90k-a-week salary once again to welcome the winger back to Merseyside in the summer transfer window.