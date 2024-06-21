Having already reportedly agreed a deal to sign Tim Iroegbunam this summer, Everton have seemingly turned their attention to finally solving their attacking problems for Sean Dyche.

Everton transfer news

Even as the Toffees' takeover struggles continue, they've still managed to start their summer in the best way possible with the pending arrival of Iroegbunam for a reported £9m. The Aston Villa prospect will arrive with plenty of potential and could even become the solution to Everton's potential Amadou Onana problem, as the Belgian's Goodison Park future continues to be thrown into doubt.

If Everton want to finally push away from the threat of relegation and into the comforts of mid-table in the Premier League, they'll need more than just Iroegbunam, however, with a solution to their attacking problems also needed. Dyche and those above him seem to be well aware of that as well, with one particular target who knows all about scoring in English football reportedly lined up.

According to Santi Aouna, Everton have made a "very interesting" offer to sign Iliman Ndiaye from Marseille this summer. The attacking midfielder is reportedly seen as a "priority" after being followed by Everton for years and could be tempted by a return to England just one year after leaving Sheffield United.

It remains to be seen just how much Everton's offer for Ndiaye was, but it's certainly a positive sign that they're pursuing such players this summer. Ndiaye never waited long enough to get his Premier League chance at Sheffield United, but could finally step into England's top-flight in an attempt to replicate his Championship form.

"Unbelievable" Ndiaye needs Premier League chance

After a mixed first season at Marseille, a return to English football could take Ndiaye back to his very best, especially if he finally gets the Premier League chance that he once left behind. His Championship form in the 2022/23 season certainly suggests that he is more than capable of stepping up to the quality needed in the top-flight. Now, it could be Everton who give him that chance.

Iliman Ndiaye Championship 22/23 (via Transfermarkt) Appearances 46 Goals 14 Assists 11

A true all-rounder going forward, it's no surprise that Ndiaye earned such high praise from former Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom in the 22/23 Championship season.

Heckingbottom said via the Yorkshire Post: "I am going to talk and sound as if I am biased. But you know what I think of Iliman as a player. He can do it against anyone - handling the ball in tight areas at the top end of the pitch where the best players do damage. He's got all that.

"Playing in the Championship doesn't mean players don't handle the ball any better. He's unbelievable with the ball and not many Premier League players can do what he does with the ball."