Presenter Lawrence Bury was left deeply unimpressed with Yerry Mina's antics in Everton's 3-0 defeat at home to Manchester City in the Premier League.

How did Everton fare against Man City?

The Blues faced a mammoth task on Sunday afternoon, as they welcomed the reigning champions to Goodison Park for another huge game. Pep Guardiola's side have been in sensational form of late, as they look to win a treble, so it was always going to be a likely away win.

Everton battled well in the first half, but they were undone by a piece of brilliance by Ilkay Gundogan, who brilliantly steered an effort past Jordan Pickford. Erling Haaland then scored his customary goal for Guardiola's men, heading home to double the lead in swift fashion.

From that point done, it was a routine afternoon for City - Gundogan added a free-kick after the break - as they cruised to three points and ensured that Everton remain very much in the relegation battle. Sean Dyche's team are in 17th place and one point clear of the drop zone with two matches remaining, with a nerve-shredding couple of weeks on the horizon.

Someone who seemed heavily involved in the action throughout was Mina, who was involved in a constant physical battle with Haaland, as they looked to get the better of one another. There was a separate incident that displayed the Colombian's bad side, though - one that didn't involve the City striker.

What did Mina do wrong?

Taking to Twitter, Bury lambasted Mina's playacting after a tussle with Aymeric Laporte during the first half, in a moment that didn't cover the central defender in glory:

"Yerry Mina is everything wrong with modern footballers."

In truth, Mina's behaviour was fairly embarrassing in that one incident, with the 28-year-old going to ground easily after contact from the City defender. The 39-cap Colombia international is clearly a good player when he is fit, and an influential performer for Everton, but it would be nice to see him cut that out of his game.

There may be some who enjoy the histrionics, especially when it comes from a player representing their team, but Mina embarrassed himself and it ultimately had no bearing on the result, with his reputation only damaged because of it.

That being said, he could be a massive player in these final two games, with Dyche needing him to be at the absolute top of his game against both Wolves and Bournemouth.