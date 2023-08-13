Manchester United are interested in Everton midfielder Amadou Onana this summer, and a new report has revealed how advanced their interest is.

How old is Amadou Onana?

The 21-year-old arrived at Goodison Park from Lille last summer, in what was seen as a hugely exciting piece of transfer business by the Blues.

While it was clearly a season of struggle in the Premier League for Everton in 2022/23, only surviving on the final day after a 1-0 win at home to Bournemouth, Onana was a positive to take from the campaign, being hailed as "outstanding" by talkSPORT pundit Darren Bent.

The Belgian often stood out at the heart of the Blues' midfield, combining physical prowess with quality on the ball, and without him, relegation to the Championship could easily have happened. He started 29 of his side's league games, winning 2.2 tackles and 1.8 aerial duel wins per game, as well as chipping in with one goal and two assists in the competition.

It is no great surprise that there could be interest in Onana, considering his long-term potential, and a move to United has been mooted in the past. Now, a fresh rumour has emerged, with the Red Devils still seemingly pursuing a move for him.

Will Amadou Onana leave Everton?

According to The Daily Mail, United are "assessing" what a move for Onana would take, seeing him as an alternative to Sofyan Amrabat:

"Manchester United are assessing a move for Everton midfielder Amadou Onana. The 21-year-old was one of the few players who came out of the Toffees' 2022-23 campaign with any credit following his arrival from Lille last summer.

"Onana made 33 appearances for the club as they narrowly avoided relegation to the Championship but has experience playing in the Champions League during his time in France. The Goodison club's valuation will be key as United also have Fiorentina's Sofyan Ambrabat on their list."

Losing Onana would be an enormous blow for Everton this summer, with the six-cap Belgium international arguably the most prized asset at the club, along with the likes of Jordan Pickford and Dominic Calvert-Lewin. At 21, there is still so much to come from him over the years, and to see the Blues not enjoy the peak of his career would be a tough one to stomach.

That being said, the lure of a club of United's size is hard to turn down for any player, so it would be hard to begrudge the midfielder the opportunity to test himself there.

The hope is that Everton make a strong start to the season and that Onana believed the club are heading in a positive direction under Sean Dyche, and that that will be enough to persuade him to stay for the time being. With a move to a new stadium on the horizon, he will be seen as a massive part of the club's future if he remains on Merseyside, but it is clear to see that his future is very much up in the air.