Everton have been provided an update on their chances of landing Scott McTominay this summer, with The Guardian reporting that a "considerable" offer would be accepted.

What is the latest Everton transfer news?

The Toffees had a torrid time of it in the Premier League last season, only narrowly avoiding a humiliating drop down to the Championship. With the club able to fight in the top flight for another day and a new campaign, they will now be looking to do enough transfer business this summer to ensure that it doesn't happen again.

And it appears as though they are busy behind the scenes when you consider who they have been linked to so far this window, despite limited spending money. The club will want to improve their backline and it appears as though they could be trying to do that by bringing in Taylor Harwood-Bellis from Man City. It's unclear whether or not that would be a permanent deal or simply a short-term one, but it looks as though they are one of a number of sides all weighing up offers for the centre-back.

Another name rumoured to be on the club's wanted list is Sam Johnstone, with Everton facing the prospect of potentially losing their own number one in Jordan Pickford. If that was to happen, it looks like they could turn to the current Crystal Palace shot-stopper as his replacement.

Scott McTominay is one of the other names that could be available for the Toffees to buy this summer. The midfielder, who has 39 caps for his country Scotland, is wanted by the Goodison Park outfit this transfer window, but he's also being chased by other Premier League outfits. As of yet, nobody has tabled a formal bid for the Man United man.

Are Everton signing Scott McTominay?

Now, according to a report from The Guardian, there has been an update over whether he could be available on a deal this summer. Man United boss Erik Ten Hag likes the player and sees him as "a valuable squad member", but that doesn't mean he won't be sold.

The report claims that they will accept transfer offers for the Scotland international this window - but only if a fee is a "considerable" amount. If nobody is able or willing to pay the amount the Red Devils want, Ten Hag is happy to keep him around.

Whilst a deal might cost a fairly large amount then, McTominay could be worth it for a Blues side in urgent need of some fight and muscle through the middle. He's been praised highly for his work in the centre of the field for Man United by pundits and former players alike, with Danny Murphy saying he would be a "nightmare to play against" and adding that he can "destroy and stop the opposition scoring".

It highlights how fondly he is looked upon by those in the game and as Everton try to push on next season, they could use someone like the Scotland international in their ranks to buff up their spine, especially if Amadou Onana leaves the club.