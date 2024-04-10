As the bad news continues to come the way of Everton fans, with a fresh two-point deduction handed to Sean Dyche's side, the potential arrival of 777 Partners may reportedly shake things up even further.

777 Partners's first Everton move

It looked for a long time as if 777 Partners's takeover of Everton was never going to happen, but recent reports have finally indicated that it is close to Premier League approval. Now just two points clear of the relegation zone following their latest reduction, the Toffees could do with some good news too, especially if they plummet even further.

If they do suffer relegation, meanwhile, then Everton's summer transfer window could be full of negatives, with the likes of Jarrad Branthwaite and Amadou Onana already linked with big-money moves away in the coming months. In a summer of potential change, 777 Partners are reportedly planning to shake things up no matter what, in a move that could prove to become a regretful decision.

According to Wayne Veysey of Football Insider, 777 Partners are planning to sack Dyche if their takeover goes through in what would be a ruthless decision. The report then adds that 'they want a new manager who can get fans excited about the team' instead of Dyche who is dubbed a “firefighter” style of a manager.

This arguably comes as a shock given that Dyche would have the Toffees in mid-table if it wasn't for consequences created courtesy of action away from the pitch.

A solid choice who knows how to keep a club up and a lot more than what he is often credited with, especially at Burnley, 777 may well be causing quite the stir if they decided to show Dyche the door this summer. Nonetheless, reports suggest that's the plan in a summer potentially full of changes at Goodison Park - some more popular than others.

Everton should keep Dyche this summer

Just ask David Wagner and Huddersfield Town or, in a more recent case, Vincent Kompany and Burnley, exciting, neat and tidy football doesn't guarantee safety in the Premier League. Dyche's system in its majority has over the years, however, meaning that Everton could be taking an incredible risk by sacking the Englishman.

The worst start to 777's tenure would be Premier League relegation next season, especially after a campaign full of adversities this time around, meaning that they should do everything to avoid losing their safe option in Dyche.

To sum up Dyche's managerial prowess, Pep Guardiola was full of praise for the Everton boss when he reached 300 games in the dugout earlier this season. The Manchester City boss previously said:

"Congratulations, it's a good milestone. We face each other many times, Burnley especially, and now his period at Goodison Park. When you achieve these numbers it's because you have been so consistent.

"I have huge respect for Sean and all he has done. The way he plays they believe in the players he has. My record against his sides in the past are irrelevant. I said when the results weren't good that our level was more than decent. We were playing good. It's quite similar all season."