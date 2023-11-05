Everton’s recruitment over the past decade, ever since David Moyes stepped down from his position to take over at Premier League champions Manchester United, has been undefined, to say the least.

The Toffees signed a large number of players for hefty transfer fees under a variety of different head coaches, parting ways with half a billion pounds in cash from 2016 to 2022 alone.

Nevertheless, the Merseyside club did make some of the money back over the last ten years by selling some key players for relatively handsome sums, including Romelu Lukaku, Richarlison, John Stones, and Anthony Gordon.

However, the club’s fifth-highest transfer sale since 2013 has recently become a free agent this past week and even managed to outscore every Everton player in 2023.

The transfer fees Marouane Fellaini accumulated

In 2008, Moyes smashed Everton’s club record by signing a young Belgian midfielder named Marouane Fellaini from Standard Liege for £15m. The midfielder became a fan-favourite at Goodison Park, scoring 33 goals and registering 26 assists in five years while also picking up 45 yellow cards in 177 appearances in all competitions, according to Transfermarkt.

In 2013, Moyes was announced as the new manager of Manchester United following Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement, taking Fellaini with him in his first transfer window. In fact, Fellaini was the first major signing of the post-Sir Alex era at Old Trafford, having completed his switch to the English giants for a reported £27.5m.

Everton's record sales Romelu Lukaku £73m Richarlison £50m John Stones £47m Anthony Gordon £40m Wayne Rooney £32m Marouane Fellaini £27.5m All fees via Transfermarkt.

Fellaini was one of the most expensive signings in Man United’s history at the time when he moved to the club a little over ten years ago and became a figure of ridicule at times, with former captain Roy Keane even claiming that the Belgium international became a “scapegoat” at the Theatre of Dreams for the team’s failures on the pitch.

Fellaini was eventually moved on from United once Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took charge at the end of 2018 after playing merely three minutes in the league under the Norwegian coach. The Belgian signed for Chinese Super League club Shandong Luneng Taishan for £10.5m.

The 6 foot 4 midfielder may not have felt the love from supporters during his time with the Red Devils but certainly did throughout his five-year stint in China. So much so that transfer expert Fabrizio Romano called Fellaini a “legend of the club” when announcing that the 35-year-old had become a free agent on Saturday morning after his contract expired.

Fellaini’s stats in 2023

There are very few players in their prime that would have suited Sean Dyche’s direct tactical style more than Fellaini, had he stayed in Merseyside.

Having been converted to a centre-forward in the CSL, Fellaini scored 12 goals in 29 appearances, including 11 in the league this calendar year. The only Everton player that comes close to these numbers in 2023 is midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure, who found the net eight times over the past calendar year, with three coming this season alone.

Eight of Fellaini’s 11 league goals in 2023 came from his head, a tool he utilised expertly in English football to latch onto the end of crosses inside the penalty area. Furthermore, the colossal Belgian averaged a goal every 181 minutes in the CSL, all of which came inside the box, bettering his tally of converting once every 232 minutes in the previous campaign, as per FotMob.

In contrast, Doucoure has scored one goal every 316 minutes in the Premier League this season, with all three coming inside the penalty area, although the Frenchman is yet to score a header under Dyche in the 2023/24 campaign. Only Dominic Calvert-Lewin has a better goals-per-minute ratio than Fellaini and Doucoure and is currently averaging one every 167 minutes this season despite scoring just three times in the top flight.

Fellaini shared a similar role at Everton to Doucoure, albeit under different managers but the former is still far more of a goal threat than any other player at Goodison Park in a team that have bagged merely 11 goals in 11 league games.

It will be interesting to see whether Fellaini decides to hang up his boots once and for all or continue playing, but there is certainly a useful player still in there for a club to snap up on a free.