Everton failed to move further clear of the relegation zone as they lost 3-0 to Manchester City at Goodison Park in the Premier League on Sunday.

The visitors found the opener as Ilkay Gundogan exceptionally controlled the ball with his back to goal in the box before flicking it backwards and into the bottom corner to make it 1-0.

One quickly became two, as the German international this time turned provider.

He burst down the left wing before producing an inch-perfect cross for Erling Haaland to power a header past Jordan Pickford.

It did not take long for the away side to make it 3-0 after the break as Gundogan scored his second as he curled a stunning free-kick into the top corner from the edge of the box.

The third goal prompted Toffees boss Sean Dyche to make two alterations to his team by subbing on Conor Coady and Amadou Onana for Mason Holgate and Idrissa Gueye, with the former of those coming off, having put in a particularly disappointing display.

How did Mason Holgate perform against Manchester City?

Everton were forced to take Vitaliy Mykolenko out of their side due to an injury in the build-up to the match and his replacement did his long-term hopes of nailing down a position in the team no favours.

Holgate looked lost at left-back throughout his time on the pitch and was a liability to what the Toffees were trying to do on and off the ball.

The Englishman was caught out for City's second goal as Haaland got the run on him for the header and did not do enough to stop Riyad Mahrez from crossing for the opening strike from Gundogan.

In the 53rd minute of the match, Sky Sports analyst Andy Hinchcliffe noted on commentary that the defender was being "run ragged" by Mahrez throughout the game and Dyche replaced him with Coady just three minutes later.

As per Sofascore, he did not win a single duel as the 26-year-old was beaten in all four of his physical contests, which highlights just how weak he was against a player not known for his aerial or physical threat, whilst Holgate was also dribbled past twice and failed to make a single tackle, interception, or block.

Had he done so, then you'd imagine the left flank would've looked a lot more resolute and perhaps could have helped the Toffees build on an impressive opening spell.

The £70k-per-week full-back even struggled in possession as the 6-foot lightweight only completed three of his six attempted passes and missed one 'big chance' in the first half as he could not convert from James Tarkowski's knockdown.

Holgate, who was given a Sofascore rating of 5.5, which was the lowest of any starter for either team, did not step up and stake a claim for a regular place in the XI and this display should leave Dyche seriously considering whether to utilise the defender again in the battle against relegation.

With Wolverhampton Wanderers and then AFC Bournemouth, it would be a surprise to see the former Barnsley prospect in the starting lineup again, based on that performance alone.