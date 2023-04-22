Everton have taken a point from their Premier League clash with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park this afternoon and Sean Dyche will likely have mixed emotions about the performance put on by his relegation-threatened team.

Despite picking up a point from their outing in south London, other results put the Toffees back into the relegation zone, which is an absolute disaster as there are only six games left to retain their top-flight status, so the Goodison Park faithful will have little to celebrate from their stalemate.

The visitors failed to dominate in any area of the pitch, with just 43% possession, fewer shots on goal (10 v 12) and fewer accurate passes completed (214 v 305), while they lost possession of the ball 158 times, costing them the opportunity to gain some vital points.

Everton welcomed back striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin to the starting XI for the first time in months this afternoon, and despite having two shots on target during his return to action, he was unable to find the winner for his team.

The centre-forward was not the only player who made a rare appearance in the starting lineup, with Mason Holgate getting the nod to replace the injured Seamus Coleman at right-back over Nathan Patterson, and unlike Calvert-Lewin's selection, it is surely a decision Dyche will massively regret.

How did Mason Holgate get on vs Crystal Palace?

The 26-year-old hasn't featured in an Everton starting lineup since August, with the player struggling to compete with the likes of Conor Coady, James Tarkowski and Michael Keane for a position in his more familiar role at centre-back.

However, Dyche gave Holgate his chance to prove himself by forcing him into the lineup on the right flank, but the player repaid him with a sending-off and a subsequent suspension just ten minutes before the final whistle - alongside a dreadful defensive performance.

Over his 80-minute performance, the £70k-per-week flop - dubbed "torrid" by Paul Merson on Sky Sports Soccer Saturday today - lost possession 23 times, lost eight duels, completed just 16 accurate passes and committed three fouls, as well as getting dribbled past three times, as per Sofascore.

It's safe to say Holgate showed exactly why he hadn't been selected for so long and should surely be on the long list of players that Everton need to part ways with this summer.

Luckily, going down to ten men didn't cause too many problems for the Toffees, however, Dyche cannot afford for that to happen again and must be more careful with his team selection over the remaining games if Everton are going to stand a chance of Premier League survival.