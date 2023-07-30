Highlights

Everton defender Mason Holgate moving on this summer would be the 'right thing for him in his career' as Sean Dyche continues to streamline hid squad ahead of the new campaign commencing, according to journalist Paul Brown.

Who is interested in buying Mason Holgate from Everton?

According to The Daily Mail, both Southampton and Sheffield United are keen to bring in Holgate this summer as his future at Goodison Park hangs in the balance.

Everton are prepared to offload the £70k-a-week ace and Southampton are in talks with Everton to offer Holgate an escape route from Merseyside as Russell Martin priorities defensive reinforcements as he gears his side up for life in the Sky Bet Championship.

Football Insider claim that Everton would be willing to get Holgate off the wage bill by sanctioning a loan deal this window and Nottingham Forest are mooted to be another interested party in signing the 26-year-old.

Holgate is said to be free to leave Everton as he has failed to impress boss Sean Dyche. Last term, the Doncaster-born central defender featured just nine times in all competitions for the Blues, as per Transfermarkt.

Former Barnsley man Holgate featured at full-back in 2022/23; however, he may now have fallen further down the pecking order due to the arrival of Ashley Young at Everton, as per Sky Sports.

Jarrad Branthwaite has returned from his successful loan spell at PSV Eindhoven and has designs on solidifying himself as a regular starter at Goodison Park, stating to official Everton media channels: “For me, I know I need to come in, have a strong pre-season and secure a place for next season. I have got the experience I need to come back and get into the team. Overall, I need to have a strong pre-season and go from there.”

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Brown thinks the arrival of Young and return of Branthwaite to Goodison Park may spell the end for Holgate at the club.

Brown told FFC: "I believe that Jarrad Branthwaite is ahead of him now in the pecking order and will probably be the fourth centre-back. That makes it very difficult for Holgate to get in unless he's played as a full-back. I think Dyche did play him as a full-back in one game because he wanted his crossing ability in the team. It didn't go very well, as I recall. Now that Ashley Young is there, I think it's more than likely that we see Holgate move on, which I actually think would be the right thing for him in his career as well."

What next for Everton?

Arrivals will be a key part of this summer for Dyche at Everton as he looks to consolidate their footing in the Premier League following a rocky couple of years at Goodison Park on and off the field.

Everton are in talks with Leeds United attacker Wilfried Gnonto and are said to be 'leading the race' to sign the 19-year-old and his versatility has impressed Kettering-born boss Dyche, as per Football Insider.

Ajax striker Brian Brobbey is another target for the Toffees, who are believed to have registered their interest with the Dutch giants over the possibility of acquiring the Netherlands Under-21 cap, as per the same outlet.

Sporx via Goodison News claim that Everton are one of several clubs who are keen to land 18-year-old Istanbul Basaksehir goalkeeper Deniz Dilmen, who is also garnering attention from AC Milan, Villarreal and Wolverhampton Wanderers.