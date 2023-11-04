Everton are back in action this afternoon, as the Blues welcome Brighton & Hove Albion to Goodison Park on match day 11 of the 2023/24 Premier League season.

It has been a week of highs for Sean Dyche’s side, who secured a 1-0 away win against West Ham United last time out in the league, with their form added to midweek in knocking Burnley out of the Carabao Cup thanks to a 3-0 victory at Goodison.

An even bigger challenge awaits this afternoon in the form of Roberto De Zerbi’s Seagulls, who will be desperate to win after hitting a sticky patch of form.

Everton team news vs Brighton

Having won three of their previous five fixtures, Everton will be hopeful to continue their impressive run, and prolong Brighton’s woes in the league.

After an electrifying start to the campaign, De Zerbi’s side are without a win in their last four Premier League games, giving Dyche added motivation to keep his squad pushing up the table.

With reference to team news, there are no new injuries to report, with the only change in the squad expected to be the return of Ashley Young following his one-match suspension.

Dyche also relayed in his pre-match press conference that Seamus Coleman is edging closer to fitness after his horrific knee injury sustained six months ago, while Dele and Andre Gomes remain a distance away from being match fit.

Following the comprehensive win against Burnley on Wednesday night, Dyche may opt to make some changes, with one name a must-pick for the starting XI after being benched against the Clarets.

The stats that suggest Abdoulaye Doucoure must start against Brighton

Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure started on the bench in midweek, giving Arnaut Danjuma a chance to show his worth away from the Premier League.

While the Villarreal loanee provides an encouraging threat in the final third, he is almost certainly in line to be restored to the bench this afternoon to allow the 30-year-old to reclaim his spot.

Danjuma played 68 minutes against Burnley and failed to register a single effort on goal, to go along with 17 touches and one key pass, as he was unable to make a significant impact on the match, which is why he could be instantly ditched.

In playing behind the striker, Doucoure has shown how vital he is to the Toffees this term, showcasing his playmaking and goal scoring qualities, as well as his ability to eliminate danger in midfield.

With three Premier League goals so far, the Mali international is Dyche’s joint-top scorer, level with Dominic Calvert-Lewin, highlighting his proficiency in front of goal.

The former Watford ace also averages an impressive 1.6 key passes per game this term, as well as portraying his combative side with 1.7 tackles averaged in the midfield, via WhoScored.

Abdoulaye Doucoure 2023/24 Premier League Statistic Average Pass completion % 82.4% Goals 3 Key passes per game 1.6 Tackles per game 1.7 Shots per game 1.8 Figures via WhoScored

These statistics suggest that Doucoure has the potential to break down the Seagulls with his attacking prowess, as a scorer and a creator, in a way that Danjuma was unable to against Burnley.

Considering the threat that Brighton can exert when at their best, Dyche must restore the Malian to the starting XI, as the Dutch forward continues to find his feet in England.

Once lauded as Everton’s “catalyst” by the manager, Doucoure will hope to cap off an already memorable week with a result this afternoon, after signing a contract extension to 2025 on Friday.