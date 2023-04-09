Everton have been offered the chance to sign Boca Juniors striker Mateo Retegui this summer, according to reports.

What's the latest on Retegui's future?

The Toffees failed to sign a single player during the January window and having not replaced Anthony Gordon or recruited another senior forward to help Ellis Simms whilst Dominic Calvert-Lewin is on the sidelines, these could be just some of the reasons why Sean Dyche finds his outfit in this dangerous position.

The Argentinian’s contract with Hugo Ibarra’s side isn’t set to expire until the end of next year, but having fallen out of favour, is currently on a season-long loan at Club Atletico Tigre, as per Transfermarkt. Despite them having the option to buy included though, the 23-year-old has been attracting interest from the Premier League.

Speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport, the forward admitted that he’ll be on the move at the end of the season and is ideally looking to secure a switch to Europe. He said “Melarana [Tigre's president] said that in July it could be likely that I'll be sold. I really like the idea, it is a dream for everyone who plays football, the greatest teams are in Europe. In Italy there are great clubs, I like them all.”

Now, according to 90min, Retegui has been “offered” to Everton, Brentford, Crystal Palace, Leeds, Leicester and newly-promoted Burnley, who have all been “made aware” of his potential availability in the summer. AC Milan, Inter Milan, Lazio and Udinese are also “keen” to secure his services, whilst Atletico Madrid, Sevilla, Eintracht Frankfurt and Union Berlin are among others “weighing up” an approach.

Should Everton splash the cash on Retegui?

Journalist Josh Bunting has claimed that Retegui is a centre-forward who has a natural “instinct in the box” and so Everton should certainly consider tabling an offer should they be in an affordable position to do so.

The Adidas-sponsored star has posted 33 goal contributions (30 goals and three assists) in 53 appearances for Tigre where he’s currently averaging 3.9 shots per league game, showcasing how prolific he is at not only taking his chances but creating them.

The 6 foot 1 striker also poses a physical presence and threat up top with his height where he’s recording 2.7 aerial wins every 90 minutes, making him the ideal target man when it comes to long balls, crosses and set pieces being whipped into the area.