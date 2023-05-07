Everton's turbulent season threatens a whole new sense of instability as relegation looms, with the proud Premier League outfit failing to muster a vein of form capable of lifting them away from the danger zone, and with just four matches to play, the Blues languish in 19th place.

Sean Dyche was hired in the managerial role in January in an attempt to instil stoicism and grit - defensive resilience to climb up the table and towards safety.

And while he got off to a flying start, defeating the then-table-toppers Arsenal 1-0 at a roaring Goodison Park, a singular victory against Brentford is all that can complement their early success.

Four fixtures remain, and 34-year-old captain Seamus Coleman has recently picked up a knee injury that will likely rule him out of contention as the term enters his culminating phase.

With this in mind, Dyche would be wise to assess his options and prepare the likes of Mathew Mallon for increasing opportunity, both this season and across future years.

Who is Mathew Mallon?

There were reports from the Liverpool Echo's Adam Jones that a deal had been struck between the Toffees and Blackburn Rovers for the permanent signing of Mallon, who has since quashed the incorrect murmurings by penning a first professional deal with the Goodison Park side last July.

Having made 43 displays across Everton's U18 and U21 outfits, Mallon has scored two goals and supplied three assists, hailed as "impressive" by journalist Sam Carroll.

This season, the dynamo has made six appearances for the Toffees youth side across all competitions, notably registering an assist during a remarkable 4-3 away victory over Crystal Palace.

Describing his pace, strength, defending and crossing as his 'main assets' Mallon is a dynamic defender is an eye for making things happen, which could fall auspiciously into his hands with a gaffer such as Dyche at the helm.

Dyche demands composure and tenacity from all in his team, but with an onus on superlative defensive structure and organisation, a versatile full-back such as Mallon could emulate the past success of the likes of England international Kieran Trippier.

Burnley signed Trippier in January 2012, with Dyche taking the reins later that year, with the current Newcastle United phenom forging 120 games under his wing, scoring two goals and serving a commendable 25 assists - with the gem lauded for his "elite output" by Statman Dave more recently.

Mallon has a long way to go before riding the crest of a wave and announcing himself to the major stage, but with a knack for embracing the dynamism of the full-back role and a coach such as Dyche guiding him, he is in good stead to reach great heights and perhaps even emulate the distinguished Trippier.