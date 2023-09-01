Everton have entered negotiations regarding a deal to sign West Ham United's Maxwel Cornet, but a reliable journalist has revealed that a deal taking place is likely to depend on one particular condition.

Where is Maxwel Cornet from?

Cornet was originally born in Bregbo, Ivory Coast, but completed his move to the London Stadium from Burnley last summer. It’s fair to say that his debut season with David Moyes’ side didn’t go as well as hoped having fallen significantly out of favour in the capital.

The Irons’ left-winger was handed just two starts last term in the Premier League, and since the start of the new campaign, he’s only played one single minute of football which shows that he’ll have to complete a move elsewhere before tomorrow’s deadline should he want to receive more regular game time.

The Toffees were first linked with a swoop for the 26-year-old back in 2022 having held talks to sign him when he was on the verge of an exit from Turf Moor, however a deal failed to materialise at the time because he chose to put pen to paper in E20.

However, The Daily Mail’s Lewis Steele recently reported that Sean Dyche has brought the attacker back onto the club’s list of targets having managed him during his time in Lancashire, and it would appear that he’s set to be successful in his pursuit of his former player.

Are Everton signing Maxwel Cornet?

Taking to X, Mike McGrath confirmed that Everton have opened talks with West Ham over a temporary move for Cornet, with his club already in negotiations to secure his replacement to allow him to move to Goodison Park. He wrote:

"Everton are exploring deal for West Ham forward Maxwel Cornet. West Ham working on Filip Kostic deal for similar position, allowing Ivory Coast international to be loaned to #EFC."

Expanding in his column for The Telegraph, the reporter claimed that the two parties are in ongoing discussions, with an official opening bid being prepared by the hierarchy on Merseyside.

How many goals has Maxwel Cornet scored?

Since the start of his career, Cornet has clocked up 97 contributions (61 goals and 36 assists) in 331 appearances which shows how prolific he can be, but there’s also so much more he can bring to the final third alongside hitting the back of the net.

Sponsored by Adidas, the left-footed ace possesses excellent versatility having been deployed in a remarkable eight different positions since first bursting onto the scene, including everywhere across the frontline, three roles in the midfield and even at left-back.

West Ham’s £65k-per-week earner was also part of the side that helped Moyes win the Europa Conference League, not to mention that he has previous experience competing in the Champions League, as per Transfermarkt, so he will know what it takes to be successful and have a winning mentality.

Furthermore, Cornet, who has been dubbed a “cheat code” by journalist Josh Bunting, shares the same agent, Unique Sports Group, as Dwight McNeil, so this existing connection that his representative has to the club is likely to help them in their pursuit ahead of tomorrow evening’s deadline.