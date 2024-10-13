Dan Friedkin is reportedly eyeing a 4-2-3-1 manager to bring in on an interim basis before hiring Jose Mourinho, should Sean Dyche be sacked by Everton.

Everton manager latest

The Blues' current boss is still battling to save his job at Goodison Park, although four points from the last two Premier League matches at home to Crystal Palace and Newcastle United have undoubtedly eased the pressure on him.

Despite this, constant names continue to emerge as a potential replacement for Dyche, with Mourinho arguably the most high-profile manager mentioned in recent weeks. The Portuguese is currently in charge at Fenerbahce, but the fact that The Friedkin Group had him as boss at Roma means they already know him extremely well.

Meanwhile, Giovanni van Bronckhorst has also emerged as a rumoured option for Everton, with the Dutchman currently the manager of Besiktas up against Mourinho in Turkey.

A sensational return for David Moyes has been mooted for the Blues, too, with former Manchester United, Tottenham, Aston Villa and West Ham scout Mick Brown saying the Scot would be "interested" in taking the job. Now, a fresh managerial update has dropped - one that could be intriguing to supporters.

Friedkin eyeing interim manager at Everton

According to The Boot Room, Moyes is now "in line" to become interim manager at Everton, should they decide to part ways with Dyche in the near future. It is said by journalist Graeme Bailey Moyes "would be targeted if Dyche loses his job before the end of the current campaign."

It is stated that Friedkin is "keen to bring Mourinho back to the Premier League", but will have to wait to bring him in, meaning Moyes could arrive on a temporary basis to fill in before he arrives.

Whether Moyes would be happy to take an interim role remains to be seen - he may only want the job permanently or not at all - but it could be a shrewd move by Friedkin.

The 61-year-old did such a fantastic job during his first spell at Goodison, even finishing fourth in the Premier League back in 2004/05, and he has gone on to impress elsewhere, not least winning the UEFA Europa Conference League with West Ham in 2022/23.

The 4-2-3-1-playing Moyes has the know-how to steer Everton away from the relegation zone, and if he knew that he was only in charge until the end of the season, he would be a perfect stop-gap between Dyche and Mourinho.

The latter would be such an eye-catching appointment, given his league title and Champions League triumphs throughout his career, and his aforementioned relationship with The Friedkin Group means that it would also make perfect sense.

David Moyes' managerial career Matches Points per game West Ham 230 1.53 West Ham 31 1.19 Sunderland 43 0.72 Real Sociedad 42 1.21 Man Utd 51 1.73 Everton 518 1.54 Preston North End 211 1.72

This is all assuming that Dyche is relieved of his duties at some point, of course, but there is still a chance that the Englishman will turn things around, especially given the last couple of games. Should results continue to be poor after the international break, however, a short-term Moyes deal would be clever thinking.