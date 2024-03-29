Over the last couple of seasons, Everton have had to work on a strict budget given their PSR and FFP troubles in recent months, with most signings either on free transfers or low transfer fees.

The FFP issues have allowed boss Sean Dyche to work closely with his squad, allowing him to drag his side clear of any looming relegation threat after the points deduction earlier this campaign.

The club have been forced to sell many of their key assets in recent years to balance the books, with the likes of Richarlison and Anthony Gordon just two examples of players the club have had to sell to try and comply with the Premier League's strict rules.

However, the club also allowed one member of the first team to depart the club back in 2021, with the former Toffee now excelling away from Goodison Park.

Bernard's stats at Everton

After arriving at Everton on a free transfer from Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk in 2018, Brazilian winger Bernard took his time to settle into life in England, struggling to make an instant impact, scoring just once in his first season in the Premier League.

He never really made a huge impact with a goal return during his time with the Toffees, only finding the net on eight occasions during his 84 appearances during his time at the club.

However, his best campaign came in the 2019/20 season, with the "unbelievable" attacker, as hailed by Leighton Baines, registering three goals and two assists in his 27 league outings - including a brilliant solo effort in the victory over West Ham United.

He would fail to replicate his form of the aforementioned campaign, with the wideman only making 12 appearances in the Premier League after falling down the pecking order under boss Carlo Ancelotti.

Bernard would subsequently depart the Toffees during the summer of 2021, joining Sharjah FC in the United Arab Emirates on a two-year deal, bringing his three-year stint at the club to a close.

Bernard's stats in 2023/24

Three years on from his Everton departure, the now 31-year-old is plying his trade in Greece, starring for Panathinaikos in the Greek Super League.

He's enjoyed a brilliant campaign, with the Brazilian scoring on six occasions and providing nine assists during his 42 appearances in all competitions, in one of his most productive seasons to date.

His tally in Greece has seen him outscore £100k-per-week Toffees forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin, with the 27-year-old only managing to find the net on four occasions under Dyche this campaign.

Selected Everton players Bernard has outscored in 23/24 - all comps Player Goal tally Dominic Calvert-Lewin 4 Beto 4 Jack Harrison 4 Dwight McNeil 2 Arnaut Danjuma 2 James Garner 1 Stats via Transfermarkt

Albeit, the former Everton attacker has managed to score more goals in a lower-quality division, but in a campaign where the club are the second-lowest scorers in the Premier League, his creativity and goalscoring could've been of use to Dyche's side.

Nonetheless, it's good to see a former talent excelling after a difficult time in England - with Bernard never able to fully showcase the talent that he possesses whilst with Everton.