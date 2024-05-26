Everton could accept an offer in the region of £50m for a star player before 30th June.

Everton transfer rumours

Despite their points deduction, Everton were able to stave off relegation from the Premier League this past season, finishing 15th in the league and 14 points clear of 18th-placed Luton Town. Sean Dyche must now turn his attention to the summer transfer window, where he will no doubt be keen to improve his squad and take a step closer to returning the Toffees to their glory years.

Related Everton struck gold selling flop who earned more than Branthwaite does The club made the right call in offloading him back in 2019.

Recently, it was reported that Everton have made an approach to sign Davinson Sanchez from Galatasaray this summer in an attempt to bring the former Tottenham defender back to the Premier League just one year after he left the north London outfit. Elsewhere, the Blues are said to have made contact over the availability of Corinthians' Wesley Gassova.

The Toffees are also still interested in Benfica midfielder Florentino Luis, despite having a €30m (£25.5m) bid rejected for the 24-year-old in January, while Dyche has reportedly told Everton chiefs to sign Elijah Adebayo from Luton Town this summer, seeing him as a strong option to come in and bolster his attacking options.

Everton may accept bid to sell £50m star in coming weeks

However, while Everton fans will no doubt be pleased to see their side being linked with a number of new names this summer, it is expected that the Merseyside outfit will also have to move on some players in the coming weeks and months.

Football Insider reported on 21st May that Everton will need to sell at least one of their “big” stars before they submit their accounts at the end of June to help balance the books. And now, the outlet is claiming that the club could accept an offer for star midfielder Amadou Onana before 30th June as they see the Belgian as a sellable asset, which could be important with PSR regulations to stay on top of.

The report adds that at least five elite European clubs, including French champions PSG and German powerhouses Bayern Munich, are interested in the 22-year-old, who Everton are likely to accept bids of up to £50m for.

Losing Onana would be a major blow for Dyche and co. The midfielder has been a mainstay in the Everton XI since his transfer from Lille in 2022, notching 72 appearances and playing a key role in some major results for the club.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Tony Cascarino picked out Onana and Abdoulaye Doucoure for particular praise after a victory over Arsenal last year.

"They were absolutely brilliant from start to finish, Everton yesterday. I can't give them enough credit. The two boys in midfield, Doucoure and Onana, terrific," he stated.

"Two huge midfielders, they covered loads of ground, they got in the faces of Arsenal, pressed Arsenal when they had the ball. Defensively as a team, their work rate was extraordinary and it got them a result, and a deserved one by the way."

Onana is also one of Everton's best passers, with only Idrissa Gueye bettering the Belgian's success rate of 84.9% in the Premier League last term, while he also won the most aerials duels per game in the Toffees midfield.

Getting a fee for him this summer would be one thing, but adequately replacing him would be a separate challenge for Dyche in the coming months.