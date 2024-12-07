Everton could now listen to offers for one of their stars in January, it has emerged, with the club possibly keen to cash in before the end of the campaign.

Everton pick up vital win vs Wolves

Having lost by four goals against Manchester United, Everton responded by thrashing Wolves 4-0 in a game where everything they touched turned to gold.

In a fairly even game between the two Premier League strugglers, goals from Ashley Young and Orel Mangala in the first half were added to by a pair of own goals from the unfortunate Craig Dawson, leaving the Toffees with a scoreline that flattered them but nonetheless a vital three points for Sean Dyche's side.

Everton vs Wolves: The Match Facts Everton Wolves Possession 44% 56% Shots 13 6 Shots on target 4 2 Big Chances 2 2 Expected goals 1.02 0.78

After the game, Dyche was effusive in his praise of the Everton players, admitting he "couldn't be any more proud" of the way that they had bounced back.

"[There have been] a lot of question marks about what we are trying to achieve here and we had to answer them - I think the players have done. It was a good performance, a committed performance.

"I said in the week to the group that I couldn't be any more proud of these players. They have been through all sorts and they have kept going."

The result moves them up to 15th place in the Premier League ahead of the mammoth Merseyside derby clash at Goodison Park on Saturday, which will be the final one played at the current Everton Stadium.

Further ahead, the Toffees could be busy in January as they look to secure their Premier League status for next year, and now one player may well be set to leave.

Everton ready to cash in on forward, claims ex-scout

That is according to former Premier League scout Mick Brown, who has claimed that Dyche and co could now accept offers to sell Dominic Calvert-Lewin in January.

The striker played a hand in the win over Wolves, winning the free-kick that led to their opening goal and leading the line well until he was replaced by Beto in the dying stages.

However, he is into the final months of his £100,000 a week deal at Goodison Park, and though he has been praised for his "fantastic" ability in the air, the Toffees do not want to lose him for nothing in the summer.

Speaking to Football Insider, Brown explained that “if they can sell him for big enough money, they’ll do it", but warned “it’s got to be enough so that they can take the money and reinvest in a new striker."

“If not, he’ll probably leave for free, because he’s already turned down contract offers from them and it looks like he’ll be moving on”, he added.

As a potential free agent, Calvert-Lewin has been linked with the likes of Tottenham and Arsenal for a summer move, though it seems unlikely either side would move for him in January.

With money tight on Merseyside, it's easy to see why Everton may want to cash in while they still can, but they may not be able to find a replacement who can produce what Calvert-Lewin can on such a tight budget.