Over the last couple of seasons, Everton have desperately struggled in front of goal, undoubtedly contributing to their lowly Premier League finishes in recent times.

Sean Dyche’s side only registered a total of 40 goals in their 38 outings, the second lowest in the division, with only bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United scoring fewer.

However, their defence undoubtedly saved them from losing their ever-present Premier League status, conceding just 51 times - the best record of any side outside the top four.

Abdoulaye Doucoure finished the 2023/24 campaign with just seven goals, but he was the top scorer in what was a disappointing season in the final third for the Toffees.

This season, they have ultimately suffered the same fate, only notching ten goals in their opening 11 outings - with Dwight McNeil scoring three of those on his own.

There’s no denying that more was to be expected by the club’s forward line, especially considering the options available at Dyche’s disposal.

Beto & Calvert-Lewin’s stats for Everton in 2024/25

Beto arrived at Goodison Park with high expectations after his £25m move from Italian side Udinese in the summer of 2023, but he’s failed to cement his place as a starter in recent years.

In his 37 league appearances for the club, the 26-year-old has only registered four goals, with just one of those coming so far in 2024/25.

Beto is often used as an impact player late on in matches, brought on to either snatch a late equaliser or provide the impact to turn the game on its head - something which he’s ultimately failed to do.

As for fellow striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, he’s often been the main man at the top end of the pitch for Everton in recent years, that is when he’s fit and available after numerous issues with injuries.

The 27-year-old appears to have put such issues behind him, starting all 11 Premier League meetings so far this campaign, but often looking a shadow of his former self.

Despite huge interest in his services over the summer, Calvert-Lewin stayed on Merseyside, looking to be the catalyst in the club’s mid-table ambitions after multiple near misses with relegation.

However, he’s only scored twice since the start of the season, with the club potentially making a mistake in not cashing in on the former Sheffield United man whilst his stock was at its highest.

Given the aforementioned duo’s lack of form in recent months, the club may regret allowing one academy talent to leave, especially considering his own goalscoring form so far this season.

The player who Everton may regret selling

Former Toffee Tom Cannon departed the club last summer in an £8m deal to join Leicester City in a bid to help the Foxes secure an immediate return to England’s top flight.

After just 16 appearances in 2023/24, coupled with their promotion, the Irishman found himself down the pecking order once more, joining Stoke City on a season-long loan in the summer transfer window.

The move has allowed the 21-year-old to thrive with regular game time, finding that goalscoring form that Dyche wishes he currently had at his disposal.

Cannon has registered seven goals for the Potters in all competitions so far this campaign, including a four-goal haul in the win over Portsmouth - leading to the Second Tier Podcast's Justin Peach dubbing the marksman as a “hitman”.

How Cannon compares to Everton's attackers in 2024/25 Player Goals Tom Cannon 7 Dwight McNeil 4 Iliman Ndiaye 3 Beto 2 Dominic Calvert-Lewin 2 Abdoulaye Doucoure 1 Stats via Transfermarkt

His subsequent form has seen him receive a call-up to the Republic of Ireland squad for the ongoing break, featuring for just five minutes in the 1-0 win over Finland.

There’s no denying that scoring in the Premier League is a much higher task than in the Championship, but Cannon has proven he has the nouse in front of goal - something which Everton desperately lack in 2024.

At 21, the youngster still has an abundance of time on his side to progress further, inflicting yet more pain on his former employers and demonstrating what they could’ve had if they had kept hold of him last summer.