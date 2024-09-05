Everton’s start to the 2024/25 Premier League campaign has been nothing short of a disaster, with the club losing all three games.

It looked for large parts as though Sean Dyche’s side were going to claim all three points against Bournemouth, but after conceding three goals in the space of ten minutes, the Toffees broke the record for the latest time of being two goals ahead but ended up losing.

The Toffees have only scored two league goals this season, conceding ten, with Dyche’s side having real issues at both ends of the pitch despite the investment during the summer transfer window.

Injuries to the likes of Jarrad Branthwaite and Idrissa Gueye have certainly affected the squad, with the hope that the pair can return after the international break to turn the club’s fortunes around.

However, the forward line is still in need of improvement, with two players potentially helping Dyche’s side after the current international break.

Everton's goalscoring woes

During the defeat to Bournemouth, Dominic Calvert-Lewin registered his first two goal contributions of the 2024/25 campaign, providing the assist for Michael Keane’s goal, whilst hitting the back of the net himself just seven minutes later.

There will be real hope that the Englishman can kickstart his season after his recent form, hopefully beating his tally of seven goals from the previous campaign - helping the club improve their measly tally of just 40 league goals from last season.

However, Dyche’s side could be aided in their attempts with the deadline-day addition of Armando Broja from Chelsea.

The Albanian arrived at Goodison Park late in the day on a season-long loan from Chelsea, but he may not be available for another few weeks after he picked up a foot injury that scuppered his potential move to newly promoted Ipswich Town.

The 22-year-old has scored eight goals in the Premier League during his career, potentially adding another focal point to Dyche’s attack for the remainder of the campaign.

However, despite the recent additions at the top end of the pitch, the club will be kicking themselves after allowing a top defensive talent to depart Merseyside a couple of years ago.

Antonee Robinson’s market value in 2024

Having joined the club as an 11-year-old, left-back Antonee Robinson came through Everton's academy with the United States international spending 11 years at Goodison Park.

After various temporary stints in the EFL, the defender made a permanent move to join Championship side Wigan Athletic for a fee in the region of £2m - a bargain when looking at what he’s gone on to achieve.

Antonee Robinson's stats for Fulham since joining in 2020 Statistics Tally Games played 154 Minutes played 12,797 Goals 3 Assists 14 Yellow cards 26 Red cards 1 Stats via Transfermarkt

Robinson has since moved to Fulham, making over 150 appearances for the Cottagers, with his market value soaring as a result of his consistent performances in the Premier League.

The “dangerous” USA international, as dubbed by journalist Josh Bunting, is now valued at £40m, according to reports, with his value higher than the £30m fee that Everton would have to pay to snap up Broja permanently.

His huge increase in price after his departure from Goodison is an example of some of the poor business conducted by the hierarchy in recent years.

However, five years on from his departure, Dyche and Co would undoubtedly wish they had kept hold of the 27-year-old, with his ability no doubt massively improving what has looked to be a shaky backline.