Everton continued their downward spiral in their Premier League clash at Goodison Park with Newcastle United last night and Sean Dyche will be feeling the pressure after losing 4-1 in front of the home support.

The Toffees remain two points deep in the relegation zone following their 17th defeat of the season and, with just five games left to retain their top-flight status, it has put Dyche and his squad in a precarious position.

Despite being on home turf, Everton only had 40% of the ball, registered fewer shots on target (5 v 8), completed fewer accurate passes (195 v 322) and created no big chances, squandering an opportunity to pick up vital points in one of their final home games.

In the first half, Everton started strong with an outstanding atmosphere provided by the Goodison Park faithful, however, it wasn't long before their defensive inadequacies cost them, with Callum Wilson giving the visitors the lead in the 28th minute.

When the game resumed for the final 45 minutes, Everton had the opportunity to get back into the game, but again the team failed to hold off Newcastle's overwhelming attacking quality and were punished again by Wilson and Joelinton, who delivered the second and third blows.

After the third was conceded, Everton supporters had seen enough and started to empty the stadium ahead of Dwight McNeil's 80th-minute consolation goal, but a fourth and final strike from Jacob Murphy just one minute later sparked further Goodison exits, leaving a sea of empty blue seats when the final whistle was blown for full time.

There were no standout positive performances from any of the individuals on the pitch but plenty of players will be pinpointed for the blame, with Michael Keane being one of the main culprits for delivering mediocrity in the important clash.

How did Michael Keane get on vs Newcastle?

The centre-back has been given a second chance in the Everton team after being banished to the bench under Frank Lampard, with the former Burnley player being reinstated following the arrival of Dyche in January.

However, despite being fondly familiar with the newly-appointed manager and scoring a screamer against Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month, he has continued to be a frustrating presence in his position and a defensive liability in this disjointed Everton side.

Over his 90-minute performance, the £80k-per-week dud lost possession of the ball a whopping 18 times - more than any of his teammates in defence - and tallied up just 26 accurate passes with several misplaced balls offering Newcastle opportunities.

If that wasn't bad enough, the defender was also made to look a fool after a remarkable run by Alexander Isak, who danced past Keane as though he wasn't there before laying the ball on a plate for Murphy.

Matchday journalist for the Liverpool Echo, Tony Scott, gave a scathing assessment of the defender's performance following his error for the fourth goal:

"Michael Keane got sent for the Echo, a lecky card, a loaf, a pint of milk and came back with nothing. Amateurish defending. Yet Yerry Mina & Connor Coady sit on the bench while Keane makes error after error each game."

Now Dyche must swallow his pride and freshen up his defensive set-up by utilising the options he has available to him over the remaining games, as refusing to address the defensive issues that players like Keane have caused could be the catalyst in their first-ever Premier League relegation.