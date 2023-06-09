Everton target Michael Olunga would be "pumped up" to complete a summer move to the Premier League, according to Kenyan journalist David Kwalimwa.

Who is Michael Olunga?

Olunga currently plays his football for Al-Duhail Sports Club having moved there from Kashiwa Reysol back in January 2021, and he’s since gone on to become a regular feature of Hernan Crespo’s first-team, clocking up a total of 83 appearances to date, 29 of which came across all competitions last season.

However, the 29-year-old’s contract is set to expire at the end of this month, and having not yet signed an extension or even been offered the chance to extend his stay, he’s currently set to depart as a free agent upon the conclusion of his deal which has alerted Sean Dyche.

Are Everton signing Olunga?

Speaking to The Liverpool Echo, Kwalimwa revealed that Olunga would love to complete a switch to the top-flight and suggested that he would be more than ready to take on the challenge at Goodison Park having been "discussed by those inside Finch Farm".

He said: “Michael will fancy a move to the English Premier League. He has hoped for this chance his entire life. In 2016, he recorded a video asking then Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger to sign him. That shows his confidence.

“Should the move to Everton happen, he will be pumped up to deliver as almost all Kenyans watch the competition week in week out. His experience in La Liga, physical frame and goalscoring record suggests he can cope with the demands of the competition.”

Could Olunga be a good addition for Dyche?

Everton are likely to target the free agent market this summer as a result of having limited funds to spend, so the fact that Olunga would cost absolutely nothing is perfect, and having been hailed a “special” player by Al-Duhail’s former manager Sabri Lamouchi, the centre-forward could be an excellent cheap recruit for Dyche.

The Kenya international, who is also the captain of his country, posted a remarkable 25 goal contributions (22 goals and three assists) in just 22 Qatar Stars League appearances last season and was rewarded for his elite standard of performances by being named his division’s top goalscorer.

Olunga, who has the versatility to operate as a second striker and even in the midfield alongside his usual role through the middle, also contributed to securing his side silverware as they were crowned Qatari Champions and even League and Stars Cup winners, so he could bring a much-needed winning mentality to Merseyside.