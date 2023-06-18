Everton narrowly avoided relegation to the Premier League in the 2022/23 campaign as Sean Dyche masterminded a final day escape with a 1-0 win over Bournemouth.

The Toffees flirted with the drop throughout the season and their lack of potency in the final third was one of the big reasons as to why they struggled so much.

Only Wolves (31) scored fewer goals than the Blues (34) and this shows that they had one of the worst attacks in the entire division, which is something that must be addressed in the summer transfer window.

The Liverpool Echo recently reported that the club have discussed a possible swoop for free agent centre-forward Michael Olunga, who currently plays for Al-Duhail SC in Qatar.

What is Michael Olunga's style of play?

Dyche could land his own version of ex-Manchester United and Arsenal striker Robin van Persie by securing a deal to sign the 29-year-old marksman this summer.

Kenyan journalist David Kwalimwa described the ace as a "reliable finisher" and compared him to the former Premier League star:

“Michael is tall (6ft 4in) and possesses a solid aerial threat. His left foot is the strongest and he can create space and shoot from whichever angle and I would liken his playing style to that of Robin van Persie.”

The now-retired Dutch dynamo enjoyed a terrific career in the English top flight. He scored 144 goals and assisted 67 in 280 appearances in the division for United and the Gunners combined.

Olunga, who - as Kwalimwa explained - has a comparable style, could provide a similar level of quality if the Kenyan international is capable of translating some of his form from Qatar and Japan over to England.

During his time with Kashiwa Reysol, the 6 foot 4 titan plundered an exceptional 61 goals and 15 assists in 78 matches, which included 28 strikes in 32 J1 League outings.

The prolific hotshot then moved to Al-Duhail SC in Qatar and racked up a sensational 83 goals and seven assists in 83 games in all competitions, which shows that the lethal dynamo knows how to find the back of the net week-in-week-out.

Olunga, who has scored 21 goals in 48 caps for Kenya as their captain, has been an outstanding goalscorer for a number of years and his proven record in front of goal could be attractive to Everton, particularly given their lack of potency in 22/23.

Therefore, Dyche must snap the ace, who could be available for roughly £7.5k-per-week, as the incredible centre-forward has the potential to be his own version of Van Persie at Goodison Park next season.